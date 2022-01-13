Haitian town gets ambulance thanks to initiative spearheaded by Lauderhill Commissioner

Denise Grant, Commissioner of the city of Lauderhill, is expressing gratitude for an initiative that resulted in the donation of an ambulance to Kenscoff, Haiti.

Speaking at a reception on January 10 where she hosted Honorable Jean Massillon, the Mayor of Kenscoff, Haiti, Commissioner Grant said the town was in need of the ambulance.

She said a team of supporters mobilized themselves and organized a letter writing and speaking campaign to highlight the need for the ambulance.

- Advertisement -

She thanked Senator Daphne Campbell, Mayor Hazelle Rogers, Vice Mayor Samson Borgelin, Commissioner Mike Gelin, Haitian Consul General, Dorothy Samson, Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas, Pastors Cherry, Philomine, Nadia Assad, Roody Lormera, Jackie Vernon Thompson, Vivette Johnson and Amani for their invaluable assistance in realizing the acquisition of the ambulance.

Commissioner Grant described the initiative as purposeful, and said she was grateful to have been the vessel utilized.