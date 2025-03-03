Zoe Saldaña makes history as first Dominican American to win an Oscar

Zoe Saldaña shattered barriers at the 97th Annual Academy Awards, becoming the first Dominican American to win an Oscar.

The 46-year-old actress took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of Rita Mora Castro, a high-powered defense attorney, in Jacques Audiard’s musical crime film Emilia Pérez. The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre, marked a historic moment not just for Saldaña but for the broader Latino community in Hollywood.

Saldaña tearfully dedicated her award to her family and heritage, proudly acknowledging her immigrant roots. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams, dignity, and hardworking hands. I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I won’t be the last,” she declared to a standing ovation.

Saldaña was born in 1978 in Passaic, New Jersey, and raised in Queens, New York City. Her father, Aridio Saldaña, was Dominican, and her mother, Asalia Nazario, is half Dominican and half Puerto Rican. In interviews, Saldaña has described herself as three-quarters Dominican and one-quarter Puerto Rican. She and her two sisters, Cisely and Mariel, were raised to be bilingual in English and Spanish, with Spanish being their first language at home.

Tragedy struck when Saldaña was nine years old; her father was killed in a car accident, prompting her mother to send the sisters to live with their late father’s family in the Dominican Republic. During her time there, Saldaña discovered her passion for dance and trained extensively in ballet. The family later returned to New York City to escape political unrest in the Dominican Republic. Saldaña’s mother remarried Dagoberto Galán, whom the sisters consider their father.

- Advertisement -

In her acceptance speech, Saldaña praised her mother, father, and sisters, saying, “Everything brave, outrageous, and good I’ve ever done in my life is because of you.” She also gave a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Marco Perego, calling their partnership the “biggest honor” of her life.

Saldaña’s win capped off a triumphant awards season, where she secured victories at the Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Awards. Emilia Pérez, which entered the Oscars with a record-breaking 13 nominations — the most ever for a foreign-language film — faced controversies, including backlash over offensive social media posts by its star, Karla Sofía Gascón. Nonetheless, the film’s journey began powerfully at the Cannes Film Festival, where Saldaña, Gascón, and co-stars Adriana Paz and Selena Gomez jointly won Best Actress.

Zoe Saldaña first gained attention in Center Stage (2000) and quickly rose to fame with performances in major franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. Throughout her career, she has been a vocal advocate for greater diversity in Hollywood, often reflecting on her Afro-Latina heritage and the importance of authentic storytelling.

Her historic win not only highlights her exceptional talent but also serves as a beacon of possibility for Latino actors in an industry still grappling with representation.