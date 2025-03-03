Entertainment

Zoe Saldaña makes history as first Dominican American to win an Oscar

Zoe Saldaña
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Zoe Saldaña shattered barriers at the 97th Annual Academy Awards, becoming the first Dominican American to win an Oscar.

The 46-year-old actress took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of Rita Mora Castro, a high-powered defense attorney, in Jacques Audiard’s musical crime film Emilia Pérez. The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre, marked a historic moment not just for Saldaña but for the broader Latino community in Hollywood.

Saldaña tearfully dedicated her award to her family and heritage, proudly acknowledging her immigrant roots. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams, dignity, and hardworking hands. I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I won’t be the last,” she declared to a standing ovation.

Saldaña was born in 1978 in Passaic, New Jersey, and raised in Queens, New York City. Her father, Aridio Saldaña, was Dominican, and her mother, Asalia Nazario, is half Dominican and half Puerto Rican. In interviews, Saldaña has described herself as three-quarters Dominican and one-quarter Puerto Rican. She and her two sisters, Cisely and Mariel, were raised to be bilingual in English and Spanish, with Spanish being their first language at home.

Tragedy struck when Saldaña was nine years old; her father was killed in a car accident, prompting her mother to send the sisters to live with their late father’s family in the Dominican Republic. During her time there, Saldaña discovered her passion for dance and trained extensively in ballet. The family later returned to New York City to escape political unrest in the Dominican Republic. Saldaña’s mother remarried Dagoberto Galán, whom the sisters consider their father.

- Advertisement -

In her acceptance speech, Saldaña praised her mother, father, and sisters, saying, “Everything brave, outrageous, and good I’ve ever done in my life is because of you.” She also gave a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Marco Perego, calling their partnership the “biggest honor” of her life.

Saldaña’s win capped off a triumphant awards season, where she secured victories at the Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Awards. Emilia Pérez, which entered the Oscars with a record-breaking 13 nominations — the most ever for a foreign-language film — faced controversies, including backlash over offensive social media posts by its star, Karla Sofía Gascón. Nonetheless, the film’s journey began powerfully at the Cannes Film Festival, where Saldaña, Gascón, and co-stars Adriana Paz and Selena Gomez jointly won Best Actress.

Zoe Saldaña first gained attention in Center Stage (2000) and quickly rose to fame with performances in major franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. Throughout her career, she has been a vocal advocate for greater diversity in Hollywood, often reflecting on her Afro-Latina heritage and the importance of authentic storytelling.

Her historic win not only highlights her exceptional talent but also serves as a beacon of possibility for Latino actors in an industry still grappling with representation.

More Stories

Vybz Kartel Arrives in Barbados for Street Vybz Rum Launch

Vybz Kartel arrives in Barbados for Street Vybz Rum launch

Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel was greeted by adoring fans and sponsors today as he arrived in Barbados. Kartel, who recently won a MOBO...
Angie Stone

Grammy-nominated R&B ainger Angie Stone dies in car crash

Grammy-nominated R&B and neo-soul singer Angie Stone, celebrated for her rich contributions to the music industry, tragically passed away at 63 in a car...
Ken-Boothe-Marcia-Griffiths

Reggae icons Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths honored with Reggae Gold Awards

On the final day of Reggae Month, two of reggae's most revered figures, Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths, were honored by the Jamaican government...
Vybz Kartel Arrives in Barbados for Street Vybz Rum Launch

CODA Network secures streaming rights for Vybz Kartel’s BVI concert

CODA Network has acquired exclusive streaming rights for Black on Black, a highly anticipated concert headlined by international dancehall star Vybz Kartel in the...
Vybz Kartel Returns to the U.S. for the First Time in 20 Years

Vybz Kartel to headline show at Barclays Center in April, his first US show in 20 years

After more than two decades, Vybz Kartel is officially set to make his highly anticipated return to the United States, headlining a massive show...
Busy Signal

Busy Signal brings dancehall energy to Brooklyn Nets halftime show

On February 27, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, pulsed with the infectious energy of dancehall as Busy Signal took the stage during...
Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards

Jamaican gospel artists dominate 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards noms

The 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards is set to honor the best and brightest in regional gospel music on July 27. Since its inception...
Entertainment business Jamaica EXPO

Jamaica’s entertainment minister encourages young creatives to ‘understand the business’

Young Jamaicans dreaming of a future in the creative industry must do more than hone their craft—they must master the business behind it. That...
Don Knock and Anik Khan

Don Knock and Anik Khan unite cultures in sultry new single ‘Big Body Benz’

Rising artist and producer Don Knock is turning heads with his latest release, Big Body Benz, featuring Anik Khan. This seductive track seamlessly blends...
Hazel Scott

PBS documentary explores the legacy of Trinidadian jazz icon Hazel Scott

A new PBS documentary is shining a long-overdue spotlight on Hazel Scott, the Trinidadian-born jazz virtuoso, Hollywood star, and civil rights trailblazer whose career...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Vybz Kartel Arrives in Barbados for Street Vybz Rum Launch

Vybz Kartel arrives in Barbados for Street Vybz Rum launch

Skip to content