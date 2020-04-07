“Young, Gifted and Black”: A Reggae Classic

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In early 1970, the Jamaican duo of Bob Andy and Marcia Griffiths entered the British national chart with “Young, Gifted And Black”.

It was one of the biggest hit songs in the United Kingdom that year.

On April 4, Trojan Records celebrated the 50th anniversary of the single’s achievement by launching its younggiftedandblack2020 website. It highlights the accomplishments of young black people, posted by fans.

Young, Gifted And Black was a reggae cover of American jazz singer Nina Simone’s 1958 standard, “To Be Young, Gifted And Black”. It peaked at number five on the British national chart.

Laurence Cane-Honeysett of Trojan Records said an increasingly diverse Britain got into Young, Gifted And Black which was produced by Jamaican Harry “Harry J” Johnson.

“Young, Gifted And Black was embraced by many as a unifying anthem – and of course music is one of the most emotive and motivational forces known to mankind,” he reasoned.