Yendi Phillipps ties the knot

Jamaican media personality, model and beauty queen, Yendi Phillipps is officially off the market.

The 2010 Miss Universe runner-up, has tied the knot with businessman Omar McFarlane. The two reportedly got married earlier this month and are enjoying their honeymoon in St. Lucia.

Phillipps has a ten-year-old daughter, Israel, from a previous relationship with entertainer, Daniel ‘Chino’ Mcgregor.

Yendi was crowned Miss Jamaica Universe in 2010 and represented Jamaica at the Miss Universe 2010 pageant in Las Vegas. She scored the highest in swimsuit and came in second in evening gown, entering the final question round in second place with a score of 8.884. She became the first runner-up behind Mexico. She is one of only nine former Miss World semifinalists to place in the Miss Universe semifinals.

In 2020, the beauty queen started her show Odyssey with Yendi. The show is designed to inspire your life’s journey and reflect on all the things that led to one’s success. So far the show has featured track legends Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, dancehall artistes Beenie Man and Shenseea as well as attorney-at-law and media personality, Miss Kitty just to name a few.