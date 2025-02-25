Yard and Abroad Wrap Party closes out successful songwriting camp in Jamaica

Over the weekend, the Yard and Abroad Wrap Party officially marked the close of the Yard and Abroad Songwriting Camp, an integral Reggae Month initiative.

Hosted by Rekodi Music, the afterparty capped off three days of intensive songwriting and collaboration among artists, producers, and writers from Jamaica, the UK, Nigeria, and beyond. More than just a celebration, the event underscored the camp’s core mission—bridging the gap between Jamaica and the international music industry through creative synergy.

The brainchild of Keecia Ellis, founder of Rekodi Music, the camp is deeply rooted in her Jamaican heritage and the legacy of her father, reggae legend Alton Ellis, OD. Rekodi Music operates on three foundational pillars: Protect, Collect, and Respect—helping artists navigate copyright intricacies, secure global royalty collections, and access creative development opportunities through songwriter residencies and synchronization deals.

“This is the second year of our songwriting residency, bridging the gap between Jamaica and the world,” Ellis shared. “My roots are Jamaican, so I wanted to start here and tap into my network to close that bridge. This year, we brought in UK talent like Weston, Highly, and Hughie, along with Nigerian artist Rebel, to collaborate with Jamaican producers, writers, and artists over three themed days.”

Each day of the camp focused on a different aspect of music creation. One session was dedicated to writing for film and TV, another to reggae and dancehall in honor of Reggae Month, and the final day centered on crafting songs for artists preparing projects for release. This structured approach ensured that participants not only honed their craft but also created with a clear purpose in mind.

Ellis emphasized that the initiative was not about filling a gap in Jamaican music’s global influence—which has been undeniable since the 1970s—but about giving emerging artists direct access to industry professionals.

“Jamaican music has always crossed over—it’s been doing that since the ‘70s,” she explained. “The key here is creating opportunities for up-and-coming artists to connect with established ones. That’s the space we wanted to create.”

The camp was hailed as a resounding success, forging new industry connections and producing high-quality music. Ellis highlighted the fruitful collaborations, saying, “We were able to bring over Weston, Highly, and Hughie and have them work with Coastal Kings, among others. The music created is something we’re truly excited to release.”

Looking ahead, Ellis and her team are already making plans for next year’s camp, with ambitions to expand into Kingston while maintaining the intimate Ocho Rios setting. “Kingston has a strong network that we definitely want to tap into, while still preserving the exclusive vibe of our current setup,” she noted.

As for Rekodi Music, the company remains dedicated to its mission of supporting and elevating talent globally. “We’re always moving, always searching for new talent, and making sure our signed artists continue to grow their careers,” Ellis affirmed.

With its growing influence and commitment to fostering international collaborations, the Yard and Abroad Songwriting Camp is proving to be a pivotal force in shaping the next generation of reggae and dancehall talent.