Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition set for Feb. 19 in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is set to host an insightful music industry event as Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition takes center stage on February 19th at the Flamingo Room.

The brainchild of hit-making artist Honorebel (Richard Bailey), the conference will feature an all-star panel of industry professionals, offering aspiring artists and industry insiders a chance to learn from some of the best in the business.

Panelists include renowned music producers Troyton Rami and Jon FX, Grammy-nominated singer Etana, veteran artist Singing Melody, and prominent broadcaster Papa Keith of 103.5 The Beat. Radio personality TC Flexx, representing Flexx TV and Flexx FM, will serve as the event’s moderator.

Honorebel, who has carved out an impressive career in music, sees Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition as an opportunity to share knowledge and empower the next generation of industry professionals.

“My goal is to empower individuals through education, motivation, and connection. The event aims to bring together professionals from various fields to share their experiences and expertise, providing a supportive environment for attendees to learn and grow,” said Honorebel.

To ensure a well-rounded discussion, the event’s panelists will cover key aspects of the music industry, including song production, publishing, contract negotiations, touring, and marketing. Honorebel emphasized the importance of diverse voices in shaping a comprehensive understanding of the business.

“Having speakers from diverse areas for Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition is important for several reasons. By featuring speakers from various fields, attendees can gain insights and knowledge from multiple perspectives, fostering a more comprehensive understanding of the entertainment industry and beyond,” he added.

While the conference is open to all, Honorebel is particularly keen on attracting young, aspiring artists looking to gain a competitive edge.

“Aspiring artists can gain a competitive edge, learn from industry experts, and connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion and drive,” he said.

The event is supported by an impressive lineup of sponsors, including Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, Zojak Worldwide Distributors, Cooyah, Bleu Storm Vodka, Aqua Pacific Water, I And I Radio, Allpro Fabricators And Erectors Inc, Conceptual Reality, HeavyBeat Records, SocaJam.com, and 78 Elements.

With a stellar panel and a mission to educate and inspire, Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition promises to be a must-attend event for anyone looking to navigate and succeed in the ever-evolving music industry.