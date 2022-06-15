Windrush Caribbean Film Festival Celebrates the Pioneers of the Windrush Generation 

For the first time since its creation in 2020, Windrush Caribbean Film Festival will celebrate the pioneers of the Windrush generation in person in cinemas. Lovers of Black films are invited to join in-person screenings across the country from June 17 to July 17.

From Empire to Commonwealth: Legacies of the Windrush Generation is this year’s theme for the festival. This year, the festival will highlight the legacies not only of the original Windrush pioneers arriving in Britain during the 1940s but their descendants who are shaping Britain as we know it today.

“Our goal is to celebrate the legacy of the Windrush generation on Black life and modern Britain. This discussion has never been more relevant.” Said, Frances-Anne Solomon, Director, WCFF

WCFF 2022 takes place across three cities this season and includes Talkback, questions and answers with filmmakers and community panels drawn from members around Windrush legacies and social advancement.

Starting in Wales, fans will be able to participate in various activities for the entire family over three days from June 17 to 19 at Riverfront. From there, the festival moves to London for screenings in three cinemas across the city, commencing on Windrush Day, 22 June at the Prince Charles cinema.

On June 25, the festival moves to an area known as the ‘home of Black Britain’, Brixton, to screen the iconic film, Pressure, Horace Ové at the Ritzy Cinema. For its final London outing, the festival moves to Genesis Cinema in East London on July 1.

Birmingham will then play host for the closing night on July 17, Midlands Arts Centre.

“We’re excited to finally be in cinemas, after two years where we were all unable to meet due to the worldwide pandemic but, we’re keen, however, not to lose those fans across the world who enjoyed our films via our digital platforms, so we have an amazing online on-demand program lined up which is available throughout the festival.” Says, Patricia Hamzahee, Director, WCFF

In addition to the films, panel discussions, and workshops, the festival will continue its tradition of an awards ceremony. This will include the coveted Paulette Wilson Award as well as the introduction of several new categories. All awards will be held as part of the closing ceremony in Birmingham on July 17.

Patrons can also get an online festival pass, which provides on-demand access to the in-person screenings dates, until July 31, 2022. Viewers can watch recordings of the cinema screenings and talkbacks, as well as a range of additional films at their convenience.