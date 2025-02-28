Vybz Kartel to headline show at Barclays Center in April, his first US show in 20 years

After more than two decades, Vybz Kartel is officially set to make his highly anticipated return to the United States, headlining a massive show at the Barclays Center in New York City on April 11. The performance, part of Reggae Fest, marks the dancehall legend’s first U.S. concert in over 20 years, reigniting his connection with American fans following his recent legal victory and return to international touring.

The Barclays Center’s official X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed the news, posting: “JUST ANNOUNCED: Vybz Kartel comes to Brooklyn on April 11!” The promotional flyer for the event reads: “Reggae Fest: The Return of Worl Boss Vybz Kartel.”

Tickets & Event Details

Pre-sale: Begins Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

General sale: Opens Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

Where to buy: Tickets available via the official Reggae Fest website.

Doors open: 7 p.m.

Kartel’s return to the U.S. stage comes just weeks after receiving his U.S. visa, reinstating his ability to perform stateside. In 2005, his visa was revoked by the U.S. Embassy, with no official explanation given—a common occurrence for high-profile Jamaican artists at the time.

His upcoming Brooklyn performance follows his first post-prison concert, Freedom Street, staged by Downsound Entertainment (DSE) in December 2024. The DSE’s executive, Cordel “Skatta” Burrell, also confirmed Kartel’s Barclays Center appearance via Instagram, posting:

“#BarclaysCenterBrooklyn comes alive Friday, April 11th for #ReggaeFest as #TheWorlBoss @vybzkartel returns to NEW YORK after over two decades.”

Vybz Kartel spent 13 years behind bars for his connection to the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. However, after a lengthy legal battle, Jamaica’s Court of Appeal ruled against a retrial, leading to his release in July 2024. Since then, the 49-year-old hitmaker has wasted no time reclaiming his place at the top of the dancehall scene.

In just a few months, he has:

Performed at the 2025 MOBO Awards and received the Impact Award.

Earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Booked major international festivals, including Wireless Festival in London (July 13) and SummerJam in Germany, later this year.

Kartel’s Barclays Center concert is only the beginning of what is shaping up to be a historic comeback. With festival bookings and international tours in the works, the self-proclaimed Worl’ Boss is poised to reestablish himself as one of the most influential figures in dancehall music.

For fans in New York, April 11 is set to be a night to remember, as Vybz Kartel takes the stage in the U.S. for the first time in over 20 years.