Entertainment

Vybz Kartel to headline show at Barclays Center in April, his first US show in 20 years

Vybz Kartel Returns to the U.S. for the First Time in 20 Years
By Sheri-kae McLeod

After more than two decades, Vybz Kartel is officially set to make his highly anticipated return to the United States, headlining a massive show at the Barclays Center in New York City on April 11. The performance, part of Reggae Fest, marks the dancehall legend’s first U.S. concert in over 20 years, reigniting his connection with American fans following his recent legal victory and return to international touring.

The Barclays Center’s official X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed the news, posting: “JUST ANNOUNCED: Vybz Kartel comes to Brooklyn on April 11!” The promotional flyer for the event reads: “Reggae Fest: The Return of Worl Boss Vybz Kartel.”

Tickets & Event Details

  • Pre-sale: Begins Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m.
  • General sale: Opens Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m.
  • Where to buy: Tickets available via the official Reggae Fest website.
  • Doors open: 7 p.m.

Kartel’s return to the U.S. stage comes just weeks after receiving his U.S. visa, reinstating his ability to perform stateside. In 2005, his visa was revoked by the U.S. Embassy, with no official explanation given—a common occurrence for high-profile Jamaican artists at the time.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

His upcoming Brooklyn performance follows his first post-prison concert, Freedom Street, staged by Downsound Entertainment (DSE) in December 2024. The DSE’s executive, Cordel “Skatta” Burrell, also confirmed Kartel’s Barclays Center appearance via Instagram, posting:

“#BarclaysCenterBrooklyn comes alive Friday, April 11th for #ReggaeFest as #TheWorlBoss @vybzkartel returns to NEW YORK after over two decades.”

Vybz Kartel spent 13 years behind bars for his connection to the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. However, after a lengthy legal battle, Jamaica’s Court of Appeal ruled against a retrial, leading to his release in July 2024. Since then, the 49-year-old hitmaker has wasted no time reclaiming his place at the top of the dancehall scene.

- Advertisement -

In just a few months, he has:

  • Performed at the 2025 MOBO Awards and received the Impact Award.
  • Earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.
  • Booked major international festivals, including Wireless Festival in London (July 13) and SummerJam in Germany, later this year.

Kartel’s Barclays Center concert is only the beginning of what is shaping up to be a historic comeback. With festival bookings and international tours in the works, the self-proclaimed Worl’ Boss is poised to reestablish himself as one of the most influential figures in dancehall music.

For fans in New York, April 11 is set to be a night to remember, as Vybz Kartel takes the stage in the U.S. for the first time in over 20 years.

 

More Stories

Busy Signal

Busy Signal brings dancehall energy to Brooklyn Nets halftime show

On February 27, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, pulsed with the infectious energy of dancehall as Busy Signal took the stage during...
Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards

Jamaican gospel artists dominate 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards noms

The 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards is set to honor the best and brightest in regional gospel music on July 27. Since its inception...
Entertainment business Jamaica EXPO

Jamaica’s entertainment minister encourages young creatives to ‘understand the business’

Young Jamaicans dreaming of a future in the creative industry must do more than hone their craft—they must master the business behind it. That...
Don Knock and Anik Khan

Don Knock and Anik Khan unite cultures in sultry new single ‘Big Body Benz’

Rising artist and producer Don Knock is turning heads with his latest release, Big Body Benz, featuring Anik Khan. This seductive track seamlessly blends...
Hazel Scott

PBS documentary explores the legacy of Trinidadian jazz icon Hazel Scott

A new PBS documentary is shining a long-overdue spotlight on Hazel Scott, the Trinidadian-born jazz virtuoso, Hollywood star, and civil rights trailblazer whose career...
Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’

Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’ hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

Dancehall icon Sean Paul has reached another historic milestone as his 2005 hit “Temperature” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This achievement marks his...
Dancehall Group TOK Plans Commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK plans commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK is gearing up for a major celebration in 2025 as they mark the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2005 album Unknown...
Denyque

Denyque: READY, SET, GO!

Jamaican singer-songwriter Denyque has captivated audiences for over a decade with her smooth vocals and relatable lyrics. From her breakout hit Can’t Breathe in...
Yard and Abroad wrap party

Yard and Abroad Wrap Party closes out successful songwriting camp in Jamaica

Over the weekend, the Yard and Abroad Wrap Party officially marked the close of the Yard and Abroad Songwriting Camp, an integral Reggae Month...
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash arrested in Florida on gun-related charges

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, has been arrested in Florida on gun-related charges. According to information posted on the Miami-Dade...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos breaks tourism records in 2024 with 2 million...

Skip to content