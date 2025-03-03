Vybz Kartel arrives in Barbados for Street Vybz Rum launch

Entertainment

By Jovani Davis

Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel was greeted by adoring fans and sponsors today as he arrived in Barbados. Kartel, who recently won a MOBO award in the United Kingdom, is in the island to launch his Street Vybz rum brand. Additionally, he is set to headline the Caribbean Music Festival on Easter Sunday, April 20, at Kensington Oval. (NS)

CMF promises to deliver a historic night filled with electrifying music, culture, and unforgettable vibes. Fans from all across the region are quickly securing their tickets to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime event headlined by the Worl’ Boss himself.

General admission tickets start at just $100 BBD, and fans can easily purchase them by signing up for an account on www.eventpass24.com – the Caribbean’s first-ever cutting-edge event ticketing app, powered by Zulu Entertainment and EKAPPS. International fans can also buy tickets through Eventbrite. For those who prefer to shop in person, tickets are available at several local outlets:

  • Sole Addiction, Bridgetown
  • Sol, Warrens
  • Excuse Me Miss, Bridgetown
  • Top 10, Haggat Hall
  • Vibrant Boutique, Lanterns Mall
  • Forever Blessed Boutique, Bridgetown
  • King of Fades (Bridgetown, Sheraton Mall, and Six Roads)
  • No. 1 Beauty Supply Stores (locations in Six Roads, Oistins, Wildey, Rock Dundo, Eagle Hall, One Accord, Swan Street, and St. Michael’s Row)

Vibbian Fagan, CMF organizer, expressed her excitement: “This is more than just a concert – it’s the ultimate Caribbean music experience. With Early Bird VIP already sold out, the energy is building, and Vybz Kartel, along with our stellar lineup, is ready to light up Kensington Oval. CMF is the place to be this Easter Weekend!”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable event! Doors open at 6 PM, and the countdown is on for a spectacular night of music and celebration under the stars. Act fast – tickets are selling out quickly! For updates, artist announcements, and exclusive giveaways, follow @ZuluEntertainmentInc on Instagram.

CODA Network secures streaming rights for Vybz Kartel's BVI concert

