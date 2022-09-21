Up Close with Macka Diamond

You may know her music and follow her on social media, but do you really know who is Macka Diamond?

Born Charmaine Munroe, Macka Diamond is a Jamaican recording artiste, singer, and songwriter. She was born in Kingston and raised in Portmore. Early in her career during the 1980s she was known as Lady Charm, Lady Worries and Lady Mackerel. She was influenced by artistes such as Sister Nancy, Lady Ann, Lady Junie, and Lady G who were big at the time. After a string of singles including collaborations with Captain Barkey and Wickerman, she changed her name to Macka Diamond with her 2003 single Tek Con.

The dancehall sensation is known for delivering stellar performances, oftentimes silencing naysayers who think it’s time for her to retire. Her recent performance at Alkaline New Rules did exactly just that! Her performance was filled with jokes and a whole lot of vibes keeping patrons entertained during her entire set.

- Advertisement -

But who really knows the real persona behind the celebrity. Here are ten things that you should know about Macka Diamond.

1 What would you be doing if you weren’t a recording artiste?

I think I would be in the fashion world, modelling, or something like that. Maybe even a hair stylist or makeup artiste, something creative.

2 Were you an A, B or C student in High School?

A and B student at Holy Childhood High, never C!

3 What’s your Favorite colour?

I love red because it’s so vibrant!

4 Do you have a favorite fruit?

I have three favorites; growing up I loved mangoes then as an adult I’m in love with watermelon and cucumber, yes cucumber is a fruit! lol

5 What’s your Ideal date – fancy restaurant or cooking at home?

I love dressing up and going out to nice restaurants even if it’s not a date. I love trying new cuisine as long as it’s meat free.

6 Have you dated outside your race? Would you marry outside?

Sure, I would marry outside my race! Love can be found anywhere and with anyone. Yes, I’ve also dated outside my race and would do it again for sure.

7 Who is your favorite recording artiste?

I honestly don’t have one. Just good music and vibesy songs I love.

8 Where was your most memorable performance?

My performance at Reggae Sumfest years ago in my suit designed with money all over it was my former all time most memorable performance. For 2022 though, my performance at Alkaline’s New Rules in Jamaica in July really stood out and is my new all-time favorite.

9 Have you ever stolen towels from a hotel?

Who hasn’t??! LOL. I just won’t name names because they may still have my credit card on file!

10 Who is your celebrity crush, past or present?

I was and am a big fan of LL Cool J, those lips!

I bet you didn’t know all these cool things about Macka Diamond. The 40-year veteran is definitely a force to reckon with as she continues to make strides and leave her mark in the dancehall.