Trinidadian Triniboi Joocie in the Voice UK Semi-Finals

Trinidadian Triniboi Joocie is a semi-finalist on the Voice UK.

Joocie whose given name is Rodell Sorzano, wowed judge Anne-Marie and guest judge MNEK in the new callbacks round of the competition.

In this round, the ten contestants selected by each judge from the blind auditions had to battle it out to make it into the semifinal round.

- Advertisement -

Triniboi’s group was given “I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran.

The contestants were asked to do their own spin on the song and of course, Triniboi Joocie represented the people of Trinidad and Tobago proudly with his soca rendition.

Anne-Marie selected him as one of the final three for the semifinal round describing him as a fun one-of-a-kind contestant.

The former Soca News UK Soca Monarch made it through to the callbacks round of the competition, singing an original composition, Bottle Over Head.

As he performed his 2020 soca hit to coaches Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs, it was Anne-Marie who was first to turn, closely followed by will.i.am.

There are four rounds to the competition: blind auditions, callbacks, knockouts, and the live performance shows. Triniboi is now through to the knockout rounds and will be mentored by Anne-Marie.

The Trinidadian has always been soca’s foremost ambassador in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Best known for his 2020 hit collaboration with Wetty Beatz titled ‘Bottle Over Head’ he has been successfully advocating for soca in Europe for over ten years.

He described his entry into The Voice UK as an intentional attempt to advance his career and showcase the culture of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean by extension.

The winner of the competition will be given a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

The Voice UK airs on ITV.