Tracee Ellis Ross Living It Up on Vacation in Jamaica

Golden Globe Award winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross is living it up on vacation in Jamaica. The actress on Monday took to Instagram to show off a number of photos from a trip on the island.

It’s undeniable how stunning Tracee looks at 50 years old. The actress shared pictures and videos of her getting out of the water and captioned the photos with a Jamaican flag.

The actress and producer also showed off her natural hair, wet from a recent swim. She kept her overall look simple and fresh to enjoy her time on the island — no makeup, no glam, no filter, just natural beauty.

Vacationing at Golden Eye, a luxurious oasis that overlooks the Caribbean Sea in the quiet village of Oracabessa in St. Mary, the haven features lagoon huts, private beach villas, and lagoon cottages perched on the clear water.

There’s no question that the beautiful location provided the perfect backdrop for her photos.

The comment section was loving the post, especially the star’s famous pals. Gabrielle Union simply typed “Gorgeous.” Kate Hudson seems to have been at the same vacation spot before writing, “Oh how I miss that spot!!! Enjoy. The best place.” A heart emoji topped off her message.