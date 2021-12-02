Top Soca DJs Ready to Ignite December’s ‘Carnival En Punta Cana’

In just a few days, the pulsating sounds of Soca music and the unmistakable vibes of Caribbean Carnival culture will take over the Barceló Bavaro Grand Resort in scenic Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for the epic event ‘Carnival En Punta Cana’.

The soundtrack to this premium experience will be powered by a stellar cast of the diaspora’s finest music mixologists.

From Dec 10th-13th 2021 the Hyper-Inclusive Carnival-Infused Vacation Weekend Experience will feature the musical stylings of New York based, internationally renowned DJ Back To Basics.

DJ Back To Basics is known for his high energy sets and has invigorated audiences in major events in NYC, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Miami and the UK. He will bring his unique musical vibe to the all-inclusive, adult-only Carnival En Punta Cana.

Joining Back To Basics in Punta Cana this December is his regular collaborator, hype man extraordinaire Tony X who’s distinctive mic delivery has contributed to the success of events by several key Carnival promoters around the world which include Soca Brainwash, Tribe, Scorch, Silent Morning, and Ubersoca.

Adding extra flare to the 4-day, 3-night experience are the talents of DJ/MC Dr. Haze and T&T’s DJ Adam 2MV (who also created an exclusive Carnival En Punta Cana Promo Mix).

These first-rate DJs, known for their versatility and mastery of Soca as well as various other genres will consistently set the mood for the upcoming memorable weekend-long occasion which features a collection of exciting, carefully-curated carnival-infused events.

In addition to the array of intimate events such as ‘Relive’ the carnival-costumed themed party; ‘The Cure’ the signature beachwear cruise; ‘Breakfast En’ the breakfast party ‘Breakfast’ En’ & ‘White Sands’ the all-white beachside affair, the organizers have included a new event entitled, ‘Pajamas’ a seductive slumber party where attendees are encouraged dress in nightwear.

Carnival En Punta Cana’s promoters have been meticulous in preparing a festive yet safe atmosphere for enthusiastic their patrons. For package info please visit https://carnivalen.com/