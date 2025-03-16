Entertainment

Tony Matterhorn’s ‘Dutty Wine’ remastered set for release amid viral dance revival

Tony Matterhorn’s 'Dutty Wine'
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Nearly two decades after it first took over dance floors worldwide, Tony Matterhorn’s dancehall anthem Dutty Wine is making a comeback. The track will be re-released next Friday in a newly remastered edition, just as a fresh viral dance trend breathes new life into the classic.

Originally released in 2006, Dutty Wine became an instant sensation, soundtracking one of the most iconic Jamaican dance moves. Characterized by rapid head twirls and body rotations, the dance was both exhilarating and controversial, drawing praise for its energy and criticism for its intensity. The song remains a staple at dancehalls, Caribbean carnivals, and international reggae festivals. Now, in 2025, VP Records is reintroducing this classic, reaffirming its place in dancehall history.

The origins of the Dutty Wine dance itself have been debated, with notable Jamaican dancers like 2003 Dancehall Queen winner Mad Michelle and Montego Bay’s Dyema ‘Attitude’ Grey credited as pioneers. Matterhorn, a soundclash veteran, was inspired after witnessing the electrifying dance at Montego Bay’s ‘Skin Out’ parties. He quickly crafted Dutty Wine over Stephen ‘Supa Hype’ Davis’s high-energy “Smash” Riddim, creating a track that captured the spirit of the moment.

The song’s explosive popularity saw it covered in international media, with The Guardian even publishing a “How to Dutty Wine” guide. However, its physically demanding movements sparked concern, with the BBC reporting on medical professionals warning against potential injuries. Despite the controversy, the track remained a global dancehall staple.

Today, Dutty Wine continues to captivate audiences, recently finding renewed fame on social media. A brand-new viral TikTok dance—unrelated to the original Dutty Wine moves—has introduced the song to a fresh generation, proving its lasting impact.

- Advertisement -

The 2025 remastered release includes an uncut raw version, a clean mix, and an instrumental, all available in Dolby Atmos. Fans can stream the iconic track on all digital platforms starting March 22.

 

More Stories

Nailah Blackman

Nailah Blackman drops new single ‘Feels Like Love’ ahead of upcoming album

Soca star Nailah Blackman is kicking off 2025 with a fresh sound, unveiling her latest single, Feels Like Love, featuring OVO Sound’s Roy Woods. The...
Oliver Samuels

Oliver Samuels to receive lifetime honor at 42nd IRAWMA Awards

Legendary actor and comedian Dr. Oliver Samuels, OD, will be honored with a 55-year Golden Lifetime Award and named the "Caribbean King of Comedy"...
Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick set to enchant Jamaica with a ‘Timeless’ musical experience

On March 29, 2025, music lovers in Jamaica are in for a treat when legendary singer Dionne Warwick headlines a star-studded event at Plantation...
Tasha Cobbs

Miramar Cultural Center to host Gospel Star Tasha Cobbs on April 5

Gospel music fans are in for a night of soul-stirring inspiration as the Miramar Cultural Center presents the acclaimed Tasha Cobbs Leonard on Saturday,...
shaggy and sting

Sting and Shaggy Perform ‘Til A Mawnin’ on The Tonight Show

Reggae icons Sting and Shaggy recently brought their latest single, Til A Mawnin, to live television audiences with performances on LIVE with Kelly and...
spice-army-at-red-bull-culture-clash

Spice Army wins Red Bull Culture Clash 2025

The Queen of Dancehall, Spice, and her powerhouse crew, Spice Army, have claimed victory at the Red Bull Culture Clash 2025 in London, solidifying...
jah cure

Jah Cure to face Netherlands Court of Appeals in June hearing

Reggae artist Jah Cure is set to appear before the Netherlands Court of Appeals on June 18, 2025, for a substantive hearing that will...

Reggae fans and Jamaican officials pay tribute to icon Cocoa Tea

The reggae world is reeling from the loss of legendary Jamaican singer Cocoa Tea, who passed away on Monday at the age of 65...
King Charles praises Bob Marley

King Charles praises Bob Marley’s legacy: ‘He gave the world a voice’

King Charles has paid tribute to reggae legend Bob Marley, describing his “marvellous, infectious energy” and the lasting influence of his music. In a new...
Jahshii and Bugle

Jahshii & Bugle to headline Livewire’s second instalment at Tracks & Records

After a spectacular debut, the Livewire concert series returns to Tracks & Records on Thursday, March 27, with two powerhouse artistes—Jahshii and Bugle—set to...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
US travel ban

Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis respond to reports of...

Skip to content