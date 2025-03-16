Tony Matterhorn’s ‘Dutty Wine’ remastered set for release amid viral dance revival

Nearly two decades after it first took over dance floors worldwide, Tony Matterhorn’s dancehall anthem Dutty Wine is making a comeback. The track will be re-released next Friday in a newly remastered edition, just as a fresh viral dance trend breathes new life into the classic.

Originally released in 2006, Dutty Wine became an instant sensation, soundtracking one of the most iconic Jamaican dance moves. Characterized by rapid head twirls and body rotations, the dance was both exhilarating and controversial, drawing praise for its energy and criticism for its intensity. The song remains a staple at dancehalls, Caribbean carnivals, and international reggae festivals. Now, in 2025, VP Records is reintroducing this classic, reaffirming its place in dancehall history.

The origins of the Dutty Wine dance itself have been debated, with notable Jamaican dancers like 2003 Dancehall Queen winner Mad Michelle and Montego Bay’s Dyema ‘Attitude’ Grey credited as pioneers. Matterhorn, a soundclash veteran, was inspired after witnessing the electrifying dance at Montego Bay’s ‘Skin Out’ parties. He quickly crafted Dutty Wine over Stephen ‘Supa Hype’ Davis’s high-energy “Smash” Riddim, creating a track that captured the spirit of the moment.

The song’s explosive popularity saw it covered in international media, with The Guardian even publishing a “How to Dutty Wine” guide. However, its physically demanding movements sparked concern, with the BBC reporting on medical professionals warning against potential injuries. Despite the controversy, the track remained a global dancehall staple.

Today, Dutty Wine continues to captivate audiences, recently finding renewed fame on social media. A brand-new viral TikTok dance—unrelated to the original Dutty Wine moves—has introduced the song to a fresh generation, proving its lasting impact.

- Advertisement -

The 2025 remastered release includes an uncut raw version, a clean mix, and an instrumental, all available in Dolby Atmos. Fans can stream the iconic track on all digital platforms starting March 22.