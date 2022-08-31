The U.S. Virgin Islands is Bringing MadeinParadise to Made in America

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) is bringing a taste of USVI culture Made in Paradise to Made In America Festival, September 3-4, 2022. In partnership with RocNation, the US Virgin Islands is proud to announce native Virgin Islands (VI) artiste, 5’2 will perform onstage at Made In America!

As the sole destination sponsor of Made in America, the USVI’s footprint will be active in Cause Village with a consumer activation space consisting of Instagram-worthy backdrops, Mocko Jumbies (stilt dancers), and a swing over turquoise waters. At the space, consumers can enter for a chance to win a free trip to the US Virgin Islands!

This Made in America partnership supports the Department of Tourism’s Division of Festival’s mission to drive visitation to the islands of St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas by showcasing the parallels of the island’s culture through music, dance, food, and warm spirit. Made in America festivalgoers can get a small preview, of what to expect during the upcoming St. Croix Carnival this December.

“Telling a destination story also means connecting with our native and local community. The Department of Tourism makes an effort to continuously partner, support, and promote our local artists where we can. Bringing a VI artist to such a prominent national stage like Made in America is a true historic moment for our islands,” says Commissioner of Tourism, Joseph Boschulte.

As part of the #MadeinParadise partnership, the U.S. Virgin Islands wanted to bring VI music to Made in America while helping RocNation identify and promote the next big artist coming from the VI. The Department of Tourism submitted four individual musical talents from the USVI – Mic Love, 5’2, Scarzeo, and Th3rd– as contestants to win a chance to perform at Made in America. The RocNation team hand-selected 5’2 as their winner.

“We are so incredibly proud to have 5’2 represent the U.S. Virgin Islands and join the Made in America stage. We have so much talent that comes out of the VI and while it was extremely challenging to select four, we are grateful to the artists who continue to support the Department of Tourism and all of our efforts to showcase our incredible islands,” says Ian Turnbull, Division of Festivals Director.

For tickets to the Made in America Festival, visit https://madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com.

Use USVI discount code: USVI-MIA22 to receive $25 off a two-day pass.