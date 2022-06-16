fbpx
EntertainmentFeatured

Taste of the Caribbean Islands Returns to Miramar at the Vizcaya Park

By admin

The City of Miramar will celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in June with its new and improved signature event, Taste of the Caribbean Islands.

This year’s event will feature a book and art fair, culinary demos, food fest, and a live concert at Miramar’s Vizcaya Park located at 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027 on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, the event will bring out local Caribbean food vendors including a variety of food trucks, artistes and authors displaying their latest releases. The event is free to attend with food and drinks, including alcohol, available for purchase.

- Advertisement -

Registration is available at www.TasteCaribIslands.Eventbrite.com

The highlight of the evening will be a live performance by the Queen of Bacchanal Destra Garcia, Bahamian Julien Believe, Gianpaul & Latin Soul Band and Reggae star Lee Kelly & Dwhas Band. DJ Sinistar and DJ Tony X of the Miami Dream Team as well as the USVI Moko Jumbie stilt dancers will be on hand to delight guests throughout the event.

Commissioner Alexandra Davis stated, “This year’s event is going to be bigger and better than before in a brand-new location at Vizcaya Park! We are kicking things off earlier in the day with a book and art fair and tantalizing culinary demonstrations from renowned Caribbean chefs. Get your tastebuds ready because with over 20 Caribbean food trucks, this is going to be an evening you won’t want to miss! Whether your preference is Jamaican, Cuban, Haitian, Trinidadian, Bahamian or any of the other signature dishes from your favorite Caribbean Island, you will be in for a culinary treat! We have a great lineup of Caribbean artistes scheduled to perform to set the vibe right for a great time for the entire family.”

Two home-grown artists, Richard Blackford and David Muir will be present to display cherished art pieces from the Caribbean. The Children’s Trust will give away free books to the kids. Novelty items from the Caribbean islands will also be on sale.

Previous articleCaribbean National Weekly June 16, 2022
Next articleJamaica Festival Song Competition Back On

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

?php wp_footer(); ?
MORE STORIES
Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies High on Confidence Against Bangladesh

Click here to view
Skip to content