Socavivor the Ultimate Carnival Adventure 7 Events in 6 Days

When talking about the ultimate cultural experience that combines the various elements of Carnival you think of Socavivor. For over a decade Socavivor has been the signature brand, highlighting the culture of the Caribbean, and the beauty of Miami over Columbus Day Weekend. With 7 events in 6 days, the premiere event series provides a weekend of guaranteed ultimate fun in the sun.

For many, carnival is a season of festivals, masquerading, entertainment, numerous cultures coming together but most importantly celebrating life and culture and that is Socavivor. Each signature event has become a staple event during the Miami carnival season.

To kick off the Miami carnival season Trinidadian soca artist & songwriter Lyrikal, known for songs like “Happy Place”, “Cloud 9”, “Fete Cyah Over’, and “Rukshun”, will welcome revelers to his Happy Place Miami on Thursday, October 6. His ability to fuse words together and add a melody, which resonates with generations and music lovers across the world is a gift, which lyrical cherish and delivers on every stage. Lyrikal extensive catalog has taken him across the world and his return to Miami Carnival is one of the major highlights as this will be his first performance to kick off the carnival weekend. With a sold-out show each year, this is one of the popular events for the Socavivor series and has become a must-attend event upon arrival in Miami. This year Lyrikal is announcing a host of friends and other artists who will make guest appearances to Happy Place Miami.

Day two, Friday October 7, starts early at Rise (Miami) Meets Shine (New York) for many carnival goers you can recall the epic event Rise in Miami early 2000 and Shine New York. Well, they have now merged to become one big event brought to you by two of soca music stalworth Giselle the Wassi One & Back 2 Basics. Starting at 12 noon to 5 pm, this event takes place on Virginia Key Beach, Key Biscayne and is an all-white event with a touch of gold. Setting the ambiance for pure, royal, fun in the sun.

After departing Rise and Shine its WOW International Flag Night. An opportunity to represent where you are from, by bringing your flag or wearing your colors. International Flag Night starts at 10 pm until 4 am allowing you all night to celebrate the various island culture & music under one roof.

In the midst of all the events is the Aqua Pool Party will be held on Saturday, October 8th doors open at 5pm until 10 pm. An event with sun, pool, and great vibes. As the weekend continues, Socavivor looks to provide events that will maintain great momentum over the weekend with a variety of carnival experiences.

On Sunday October 9th radio and DJ extraordinaire Jabba, known for his radio show on Hot 97 alongside Bobby Konders, Massive B, has his annual ‘Jabba Strike Back’ event, which is held at Story nightclub. Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Story expansive state-of-the-art nightclub is the perfect venue to enjoy indoor and outdoor festivities. With some of the greatest DJs representing Caribbean music and culture, Jabba Strikes Back, bring forth energy that will have you dancing upon entry. “There is just something special about celebrating life and enjoying the Miami atmosphere and Jabba Strike Back gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy a diverse catalog of music from some of the world’s best djs. I am happy to know this event is sold out every year and look forward to another successful year” says Jabba.

The popular carnival tagline ‘Last Lap’ is named after the “last hour” of Trinidad and Tobago’s annual Carnival event, Las’ Lap is that final round of celebration for masqueraders and revelers of the carnival. Well, for Socavivor, Last Lap has become the go to party after you have jumped up on the round, after attending all the parties during the Miami carnival weekend, why not take one last lap, one last jump with your friends, family, and fellow masqueraders before you go back to work. Therefore, on Monday, October 10th Socavivor will host ‘Last Lap’ doors open at 10 pm to 4 am.

On Tuesday, October 11th is another signature Socavivor event ‘Bright Colors’, which pays tribute to one of the Socavivor founding members affectionately known as Mr. Wow. Tribute to the Captain Mr. Wow is a daytime Yacht party boarding at 1:00 pm at Bayfront Park Right by the Ferris Wheel on 301 Biscayne Blvd. With one request to wear something bright.

Event organizers created this concept, of the ultimate party package of events, which masqueraders, carnival lovers and partygoers would love to attend. For many it is a replica of a party marathon, nothing shall be missed, hence why it is called Socavivor the ultimate carnival adventure.

Tickets are available on socavivor.com. For more information contact 305-438-9488 or 954-470-7666.