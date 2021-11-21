Soca Invasion Brings Caribbean Culture to Ghana in January

Soca Invasion, an annual getaway party series that takes place in the most exotic locations around the world, is making its next stop in Accra, Ghana next year.

The event has taken Soca and Caribbean culture to countries like Portugal, Dubai, Dominican Republic, and Panama. In 2022, from January 13 to 19, residents of Ghana and tourists alike will get six days of non-stop fetes and celebrations that will showcase a beautiful blend of Caribbean culture along with the richness of the traditional West African lifestyle.

The locations for Soca Invasion are chosen at random. The criterion is that the contenders are popular tourist hotspots. CEO of Dynasty Entertainment and Dynasty Music Group, Roderick Burnett said he was sold on Ghana as one of the possible locations for the event after visiting the country a few years ago.

- Advertisement -

“When I went to Ghana, I fell in love,” Burnett told Caribbean National Weekly.

Although the locations for the Soca Invasion event are, generally, outside of the Caribbean region, Burnett said he finds that people all over the globe have gravitated towards the parties and welcome the culture with open arms.

“There’s a lot of Caribbean people in some of the places that we’ve had past events, like in Panama and Dominican Republic. So a lot of the West Indians in those countries joined in. And Soca has this energy that pulls you in, so a lot of people come on board just for the feel,” he said.

With the next staging of Soca Invasion Weekend, Burnett said his team wants to bridge the gap between Caribbean and West African culture.

“On the second day when we get there, there will be an event called Afrobeats Meets Reggae and Soca. As an introduction to what we’re trying to accomplish on the continent, it makes sense to incorporate those two genres into what we doing,” he explained. “When we have that kinda fusion when the cultures across the diaspora come together, everybody gains.”

Burnett also said that the six-day event will include a tour of the slave castles in Ghana – a decision that was inspired by his visit to Ghana, which he says was an emotional one.

Guests will also have the opportunity to select between two luxury hotel accommodations. Safety measures will be observed, the team says.

By introducing the event in the city of Accra, Burnett said will not only assist in the necessary progression of the Tourism and Arts sector but allow for exponential growth in other areas of the economy such as travel and tours, arts and crafts, music, and dance and Ghanian cuisine.