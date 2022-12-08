Sizzla Destroys Plaques over alleged Disrespect from DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae artiste Sizzla Kalonji has destroyed multiple plaques reportedly sent to him by DJ Khaled’s team over alleged disrespect from the American music mogul.

The plaques were sent to Sizzla to commemorate his recent album being certified platinum. Kalonji’s followers say they need a magnifying glass to recognize his name on the plaque.

After destroying the plaques, Sizzla’s followers then lit fire to the gift.

The gift appears to have vexed the reggae icon and his followers who reiterated while destroying the plaques that they need a magnifying glass to see what’s written.

Khaled and Sizzla Kalonji has collaborated on previously collaborated on multiple tracks. In 2019, Sizzla appeared on Khaled’s 11th studio album, Father Of Asahd as well as his tenth album, which featured Sizzla on the opening track I’m So Grateful.

In 2022 the pair teamed up once again for These Streets Knows My Name—the dancehall track on the American producer’s 13th studio album God Did.

The track featured reggae and dancehall greats Carleton, Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Skillibeng. The video was shot in sections of Kingston including hotspots August Town and Tivoli Gardens and is undoubtedly an ode to Jamaica’s musical culture and beauty.