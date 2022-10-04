DJ Khaled releases Video for “These Streets Know My Name” With Jamaican Scenes

DJ Khaled has released the video for the highly anticipated These Streets Know my Name and of course, it includes scenes from Jamaica. In June, the hip-hop megastar visited Jamaica to film scenes for the song God Did a feature on his 13th album. The song is a collaboration with dancehall’s biggest acts, and the visuals done in some of the capital’s grittiest communities.

These Streets Know my Name features Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, Capleton, Sizzla and Skillibeng. It is the latest link with DJ Khaled and Jamaican dancehall music which he first embraced during his days as a club DJ in Miami during the 1990s.

Footage for These Streets Know my Name was shot in areas like Mountain View, west Kingston, and August Town, where Sizzla’s Judgement Yard is located. I Stitch, a Mountain View dancer/deejay who features in the video, believes the presence of DJ Khaled and his dancehall colleagues is a positive for youth in these communities.

“It’s a great feeling to know DJ Khaled was here in I an’ I community. He’s a great supporter of Jamaican culture an’ our music. I feel happy to know that greatness is happening in the ghetto because all stars are from the ghetto,” he said. “This is a great example for the youths not to do things that will get them in trouble.”

God Did, which was released in early August, debuted at number one on the Billboard Album chart. The project saw DJ Khaled collaborating with other superstars like John Legend, Drake, Jay Z, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne.

DJ Khaled has a long affair with dancehall culture. While hosting The Takeover on 99 Jamz in Miami, he played the genre’s hottest songs.

On Khaled, his previous album, he collaborated with Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer on Where You Come From which also featured scenes from Jamaica.