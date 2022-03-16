Shenseea for Reggae Sumfest 2022

Advertisement

Jamaican dancehall princess Shenseea has been confirmed to perform at this year’s staging of Reggae Sumfest.

The rising global artiste is among a slew of stars expected to headline one of the greatest shows on Earth, which returns in July after a two-year hiatus.

The announcement was made by Sumfest organizers following the release of Shenseea’s debut album Alpha.

Head of Downsound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich explained that this year’s staging will be one for the books and promises fans an epic line up.

“The return of Reggae Sumfest is going to be one for the books. Downsound Entertainment team is delighted to have Shenseea as one of the headliners for Sumfest 2022. We are excited to see Shenseea working so hard during the pandemic, and we are now creating a platform in Jamaica for her to share her new stardom with her fans.”

Joe further explained that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and the team has been working hard in planning the return of Sumfest for the past two years.

The return of this year’s staging comes at a time when Jamaica is set to celebrate its 60th year of independence.

“Music is the ultimate expression of independence. Reggae and dancehall have always been a true reflection of the strength and fire of the Jamaican people, which is why reggae has played an important part in liberation efforts across the world. It is, therefore, essential that Jamaican music is right at the heart of the celebrations of this critical milestone in Jamaica’s journey,” Bogdanovic stated.

Shenseea has been shining both on the local and international scene and fans will be delighted to see her perform at Sumfest. Just hours after the release of her album Alpha- it hit No.1 on the iTunes Reggae Albums chart.

Fans and supporters of the young artiste have been raving about the project which features several artistes including Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Offset, Meg Thee Stallion and others.

Among the top charting songs are Target, Henkel Glue, Can’t Anymore while fan favorites Body Count and Shen Ex Anthem also trended on YouTube.

In 2021 Shenseea became the first female dancehall artiste to hit Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 17 years and the first to perform on Rolling Load stage in both Miami and New York.