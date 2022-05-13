Sean Paul to Join Pitbull’s 2022 North American Tour

Summer tours, despite the pandemic, appear to be back in action with the latest addition to the mix being Jamaican dancehall artiste Sean Paul, who will be joining forces with Pitbull for the Latino rapper’s 2022 North American summer tour dubbed ‘Can’t Stop Us Now,’ presented by Live Nation.

The Grammy superstar is slated to perform at 19 shows from the Cuban American artiste’s highly anticipated tour. The Jamaican dancehall legend is eager and excited to reconnect with his fans live and in-person following a two-year hiatus from touring due to the pandemic.

The tour will stop at some of the biggest cities in the United States and Canada, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Phoenix, Toronto, Montreal, Orlando among others before wrapping up at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on October 19.

Sean Paul has been making big moves and is gearing up to release his eighth album titled ‘Scorcha’ on May 27. The album will have a number of features such as the already released Only Fanz with Ty Dolla $ign, How We Do It with Pia Mia and Dynamite with Sia.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Sean Paul shared that fans should expect great things from Scorcha and highlighted how the album got its name.

“The album is called Scorcha because I’m a hot boy and I’m still fresh and I keep on doing my thing,” Sean Paul stated.

The artiste further highlighted that whatever he does it to the best of his ability.

“I put out excellence, I’m not just doing this for a buck. There are times where I need to present an album and get some money from the label. But I’m doing this from the perspective of that euphoria that I want you to feel,” he added.

In addition to touring with Pitbull, Sean Paul will also be doing a promotional tour for his album Sorcha in the United States. The artiste is scheduled to make stops in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Nevada, and California.