Sean Paul Debuts New Music Video for “Dynamite” Featuring Sia

The multi-award-winning dancehall artist Sean Paul recently released visuals for his latest pop banger “Dynamite” featuring Sia.

Directed by Storm Saulter, the music video matches the energetic single with its lively choreography and Sci-Fi setting.

The fun & futuristic video gives viewers a peek into the new tech fueled & chrome filled world of Kingston, Jamaica in the future. The video sees dancers decked out in elaborate colorful costumes as they are swayed by the infectious rhythm of “Dynamite” while competing in an epic dance battle.

Of the track, Sean shared, “The concept of the video is futuristic, reflecting the sound of the song as well as how I see the longevity of my career. We also showcased a futuristic view of Jamaica with the style of dressing, flying cars, and big buildings. Big up to Storm Saulter who executed the vision and his work definitely highlight the great talent we have here in Jamaica.”

Parts of the music video were also shot in Jamaica’s Ward Theatre, which has been under construction since 2017.

In a recent tweet, the Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams hailed Sean Paul for showcasing the national theatre on the international scene.

“As many will see some of our repairs including the new seats are displayed,” Williams wrote in part. “Looking forward to the next phase and the day when many more such activities will take place inside the #wardtheatre. #stillbelieviing,” Mayor Williams said via his Twitter account.

The Ward Theatre’s restoration is part of an ongoing project by the Jamaican government to redevelop and restore Downtown, Kingston.

The Ward Theatre is the largest theatre of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean. It was presented as a gift to the city of Kingston in 1912 by Colonel Charles Ward, then Custos of Kingston. It occupies a site in Downtown Kingston, which has been in continuous use as a theatre since the 1770s.