Sabrina Francis Releases New Single Call Me

From humble beginnings to centre stage, Sabrina Francis has released her new single Call Me.

In October, Afro-Caribbean pop artiste Sabrina Francis returned to London from Grenada just one year after her headline sell-out shows at The Tabernacle and Pizza Express Live.

This year, performing at the prestigious Bush Hall, Sabrina launched her newest single Call Me, which is now on all streaming platforms. Sabrina and her coveted Treehouse band is widely praised across the UK. Her two singles Cocoa Tea and Learn To Love have amassed over 450,000 views on YouTube and have gained the support of the BBC Radio Network with interviews on Carrie and David Grant Show, The Scene, and The Late Show.

Her new single Call Me continues the musical and lyrical direction set by the previous singles, with the young Grenadian singer once again pouring her heart and soul into her art.

Call Me delivers yet another captivating dose of her signature honest and uplifting Afro-Caribbean sensibility. Finding the sweet spot between traditional songwriting and modern production, the talented artiste concludes her 2022 musical journey with a fitting premiere at the iconic Bush Hall in West London.

Embracing her humble and grounded origins, the success of last year’s European & UK tour comes as no surprise considering the energy and enthusiasm Sabrina Francis has for her music and her fans.

Having won the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Award in 2019, and collaborated with Joss Stone in Grenada, Sabrina is clearly a talent for the future.

With two more shows held in Cambridge and Birmingham, Sabrina’s recent UK tour assuredly marked her place as a worldwide contender, so don’t miss out what is coming up for the rising artiste in 2023.