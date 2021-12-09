Robbie Shakespeare, Half of the Legendary Reggae Duo ‘Sly & Robbie’, Has Died

The legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare of the world famous duo Sly and Robbie, died at age 68, on Wednesday December 8, in Florida.

Reports state that the musician had been suffering from kidney related issues, including a rejected organ and treated himself with insulin for years.

“For the last few years, Robbie lived in Florida and only came to Jamaica to work on a project and would leave after. The last time I spoke to him was December last year, and he was on the dialysis machine, and as expected, didn’t sound too good. I know that he has been in and out of hospital and was under medical supervision. He was diabetic and treated himself with insulin for years,” Robbie Lyn, a famous reggae keyboardist told The Gleaner.

- Advertisement -

Several of his musical colleagues have expressed their sadness and condolences to his family including Dean Fraser, Jimmy Cliff, and Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange who had this to say in a press release.

“I am in shock and sorrow after just receiving the news that my friend and brother, the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare has died. Robbie and Sly Dunbar, the drummer, as Sly and Robbie, have been among Jamaica’s greatest musicians. This fantastic team took bass playing and drumming to the highest level as they made music for themselves as a group and for many other artists locally and internationally. Robbie’s loss will be severely felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be sorely missed. My condolences to those he leaves behind. Love you, Robbie,” the minister said.

Born Robert Warren Dale Shakespeare, the creative genius who grew up in East Kingston, Jamaica is highly regarded as one of the most influential bass players in reggae music. His immeasurable contribution to the genre is deeply placed within the timeless classics of reggae and dancehall history. His collaborations with Black Uhuru, Bob Dylan, Grace Jones, Mick Jagger and many others serve as a variety of his very successful music career.

Prior to his involvement in Sly and Robbie, he was a member of the session groups The Revolutionaries and The Aggrovators.

Also paying tribute to Robbie was Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness who said, “when it comes to Reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare. He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture. May his soul Rest In Peace.”