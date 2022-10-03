fbpx
Rita Marley celebrated by National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica

Tuff Gong Radio Celebrates Rita Marley’s 76th Birthday with Live Concert on SiriusXM on July 13th
By Santana Salmon

The Marley family matriarch Rita Marley was recognized with a special dance performance by the National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC) of Jamaica at South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center. Some of the tracks included in the performance were to Love Iyah, Good Morning Jah, A Jah Jah, Thank You Lord, and Harambe.

According to Rita’s daughter Sharon, who also attended, her mother was overwhelmed by the performances.

“I was watching her very closely to see if she would have started to cry. A lot of work went into those songs, she built a lot of friendships during that time. Ricky (Walters) who wrote that Love Iyah piece, died this year, so it celebrated him as well and Steve Golding who wrote My Kind of War for her, was also there,” said Sharon.

The NDTC’s two shows were organized by the Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council, whose president Colin Smith, was present for the Miami event.

Last Saturday, Rita Marley also received the Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami.

Sharon, her eldest child, disclosed that her mother is doing well after suffering a series of strokes in recent years. She is pleased that the Marley matriarch is getting her due.

“We want to express our appreciation to the Jamaican Consulate for considering her for this Lifetime Achievement Award. It’s coming on to Heroes Week (in Jamaica) and it’s also our 60th year of independence, so she recognizes the importance of this time,” she said.

 

 

