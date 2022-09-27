Cedella Marley receives international humanitarian award in NY

Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, has received the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) 2022 International Humanitarian Award for her distinguished impact on service.

The gala held last Friday night at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, New York, celebrates the AFJ’s 40th year of service in Jamaica and Jamaica’s 60th year of independence.

Cedella’s mother, Rita Marley, was in the audience to support her daughter and her ‘bestie,’ dubbed the Renaissance woman.

In acknowledging those who played significant roles in her life, Cedella recognized her husband, children, team, and mother, highlighting her mother’s impact on her life.

“As a little girl growing up, I was blessed to witness a true Renaissance queen in action. My mom took care of the family, ran the business with my dad, performed, found time for herself and our community, and did it all so well that she made me think I could do it too. I wouldn’t be here without her. I wouldn’t be me without her,” she said.

She shared that her mom taught her and her siblings to use their voices to help others to be seen and heard, which is what she has been doing.

“Our goal is to do so in a way that makes a difference to people everywhere, but it’s also true that charity begins at home, so this acknowledgment by the American Friends of Jamaica really means something to us,” she said as she thanked the AFJ.

Cedella, who is a singer, author, fashion designer, and visionary entrepreneur, oversees Marley Holdings, a Marley family entity that manages all aspects of the Bob Marley rights, including the rights to his name and likeness.

In addition, she oversees all the Marley-related enterprises in Jamaica and is the director of the Bob Marley Foundation.

Cedella Marley is also an ambassador for the Reggae Girlz, Jamaica’s national women’s football team, with her latest enterprise, Football is Freedom, which has taken off under the Bob & Rita Foundation.

“I was surprised when I first learned I was to be awarded, and I am humbled and honored, because I do what I do, not looking for personal rewards. I do what comes naturally,” she said.

Her interest in Jamaica is healthcare, and she plans to invest a lot of time and effort next year to assist in strengthening that component of the country, particularly to benefit women in rural regions. She says the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation has been quietly focused on this.

Also at last Friday’s event, Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York, who was tasked with delivering the historic presentation, spoke about recognizing those who make significant contributions to humankind when they are alive.

“Thank you for all the girls that not only play the sport of soccer, or listen to music, but thank you for showing us a cadre of how we should move to raise what we call the pathway facility,” he said.

Adams also recognized Cedella’s sacrifices, as she obtained funding for Jamaican female players and took them to the next level alongside her.

Over its four decades of service, the AFJ has raised almost US$20 million and awarded grants to provide much-needed assistance in education, healthcare, and economic development across the island.

First Rock, Universal Music Group, Island Records, Bravado, Primary Wave, CAA Brand Management, JetBlue, Quality AutoMall, GraceKennedy, SiriusXM, Beverly’s Homecare, and New York Life Insurance were among the Corporate Sponsors of the 2022 Hummingbird Gala.