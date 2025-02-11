Reggae singer Etana honored with her own day in Lauderhill

Reggae singer Etana has been recognized for her contributions to music and culture with a special honor from the city of Lauderhill, Florida. February 10, 2025, has been officially proclaimed as “Etana Day,” marking a significant milestone in the artist’s career and personal journey.

Reflecting on the honor, Etana took to Instagram to share her heartfelt gratitude and emotions. “When I was about 9 years old, my mother migrated to Florida. I grew up in the city of Lauderhill. I remember walking to school every day from 56th Ave to 55th all the way to the overpass. Even in the toughest of times, I went to school. I thought if I never had anything else, I would remain an ‘A’ student! Life was not easy at all, and it makes me emotional when I speak about it even today. I never thought that one day I would be honored by the Mayor of the city I grew up in,” she wrote, extending her thanks to Mayor Denise D. Grant, Vice Mayor Sarai Martin, and City Commissioners Richard Campbell, Melissa P. Dunn, and John T. Hodgson.

The proclamation highlights Etana’s trailblazing achievements, noting that she made history as the first female artist in over 15 years to top the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

“As we celebrate Reggae Month, we honor artists like Etana, whose music not only entertains but also inspires and uplifts, fostering a deeper appreciation for our cultural roots,” the proclamation states.

Born Shauna McKenzie in Kingston, Jamaica, Etana grew up in August Town, Saint Andrew, as the only girl in a family of boys. Her vocal talent was discovered at just eight years old when she was overheard singing along to a hit song by Air Supply. Migrating to the U.S. in 1992, she pursued nursing at Broward Community College but later shifted her focus to music, joining a female vocal group named Gift. Uncomfortable with the industry’s expectations for female artists, she returned to Jamaica and embraced Rastafari principles, shaping her unique musical identity.

In 2005, she joined Richie Spice’s band as a backing vocalist, eventually stepping into the spotlight with her own music. Her breakout song “Wrong Address” resonated deeply with listeners, highlighting social and economic challenges in Jamaica. Her second major hit, “Roots,” was inspired by her travels to Africa, with her first solo performance taking place in Ghana.

Etana’s music blends reggae with elements of acoustic folk, soul, and pop, drawing influences from legends such as Bob Marley, Dolly Parton, and Sizzla. Over the years, she has released seven albums, two of which earned Grammy nominations—Reggae Forever (2018) and Pamoja (2022). She holds the distinction of being the first female reggae artist in over two decades to be nominated for a Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category.

Beyond music, Etana is also a dedicated wife and mother. She is married to her business manager, Andre Morris, and together they have three children. Signed to Freemind Music LLC, she continues to create music that uplifts and inspires audiences worldwide.

With Lauderhill recognizing her journey and contributions, Etana’s legacy as a reggae artist and cultural ambassador continues to grow. “Etana Day” stands as a testament to her resilience, talent, and the impact of her music on fans across the globe.