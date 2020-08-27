Reggae Features Big on Obama’s Annual Playlist

Former President Barack Obama, in publishing his now annual summer music playlist, has again selected Jamaican reggae artists.

This year his list of 53 songs feature three Jamaicans: Koffee who was on his 2019 list, with her collaboration “Don’t Walk Away” with John Legend at number 3; Popcaan’s ‘Party Next Door’ at 14, and the late Bob Marley’s popular hit, “Could You Be Loved” placed 16 on the list.

“Don’t Walk Away” is among five collaborations on John Legend’s sixth studio album, When Bigger Love, which bears the Columbia Records imprint. Koffee is signed to the American label, which is owned by Sony Entertainment.

This is the second time Koffee is making Obama’s summer playlist. Last year, her hit ”Toast” was at number 28 among his 44 songs.

Koffee won the Best Reggae Album Grammy for her Rapture EP in February.

“Party Next Door” forms part of Popcaan’s recently Released Fixtape, produced by Creep Chromatic. The 19-track project features Skillibeng as well as other international acts like French Montana and Drake.

Popcaan is currently signed to OVO, a company owned by Canadian rapper Drake.

Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved,” was released in 1980 on his Uprising album.

In posting his playlist on Instagram last week, Obama noted the songs on his list were all favorites of his wife, Michelle, and his two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer––including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention. As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it,” Obama wrote.