Entertainment

‘RAGS’ wins 2025 Dominica Bouyon Road March title

RAGS Mas Domnik
By Jovani Davis

The infectious track “RAGS” has been crowned the 2025 Bouyon Road March champion, marking a historic win for Dominican artists Gael “Trilla G” Jno. Baptiste and Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred, along with St. Vincent’s Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle.

The track, which captured the energy of Mas Domnik, secured its victory through a popular vote, further solidifying Bouyon’s place at the heart of Dominica’s Carnival celebrations.

Penned by Trilla G, Shelly, and Christon “DJ Oberr” Jno Baptiste, “RAGS” was produced by A Plus Musik of Th3rd House Studios in St. Thomas, USVI, where Trilla’s vocals were first recorded. Drawing melodic inspiration from “Never Enough”, a song from The Greatest Showman, the song took shape across multiple studios. Skinny Fabulous recorded his segment at Black Shadow Studios in Miami, with additional vocals laid down at 47 Studios in Trinidad, and Shelly adding his part at Signal Band Studio in Dominica. Dernell “Dernz” Green handled mixing and mastering, while M’Kayla Eustache provided backing vocals.

Despite being released just ahead of peak Carnival season, “RAGS” quickly became an anthem, dominating fete playlists and electrifying the streets on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Bouyon’s growing impact in Mas Domnik

While Dominica traditionally awards Road March titles to the most-played Calypso on the road—this year won by Narrin “Trendsetter” Murphy with “Dee Pee Pee (DPP)”—the impact of Bouyon was undeniable. Recognizing this cultural shift, Dominican businessmen Emile Depooter and Robert Tonge launched the first-ever Bouyon Road March Award to celebrate the genre’s growing influence.

- Advertisement -

“We saw the need for such an award because of the incredible traction Bouyon music has gained, especially over the past year,” Depooter explained. “I’m in Antigua right now, and Bouyon is everywhere—in taxis, on the radio, in restaurants, and at events. The artists deserve recognition for their contributions.”

Depooter, who previously managed WCK and Triple K, emphasized the significance of the title beyond Dominica’s borders. “International promoters always ask about our Road March winner. There’s a certain prestige that comes with that title.”

The inaugural Bouyon Road March competition saw 56 entries, with over 300 votes cast between March 5 and 7. The top three results were:

  1. “RAGS” – Trilla G, Shelly & Skinny Fabulous (108 votes)
  2. “Bye Bye Bye” – Signal Band (62 votes)
  3. “My Band” – Signal Band (29 votes)

Artists react to the victory

Taking to social media, Trilla G shared his excitement:

“This victory is not just mine—it belongs to Shelly, our Vincy brother Skinny Fabulous, and every reveler who jumped, waved, and screamed their hearts out when this song dropped! A-Plus and Dernz, this win is YOURS too—thank you for crafting this masterpiece!”

For Shelly, a former Junior Calypso Monarch and lead singer of Signal Band, the win was “historic.” His reputation as a prolific songwriter, both in Bouyon and Calypso, continues to cement his legacy in Dominica’s music scene.

Meanwhile, Skinny Fabulous, no stranger to Caribbean anthems, described the experience as an honor:

“Winning the Road March in Dominica has been humbling. Dominica and St. Vincent share that small-island energy—vibrant, resilient, and full of life. This victory is for all of us, and I can’t wait to bring more music and positive vibes to Dominica, St. Vincent, and beyond.”

With “RAGS” taking the 2025 Bouyon Road March crown, the track’s success reinforces Bouyon’s rising global presence. The genre, pioneered in Dominica, continues to expand its reach, with artists like Sukie Burn Brain, Mr. Ridge, Kenny G, Reo, and Signal Band pushing its evolution.

More Stories

Cocoa Tea

Reggae legend Cocoa Tea dies at 65 in Fort Lauderdale

Jamaican reggae singer Cocoa Tea, known for his smooth vocals and timeless hits, has died at the age of 65. He passed away on...
Bob Marley's grandson Joseph Mersa dies at 31

Jo Mersa Marley’s birthday celebrated in song at Bob Marley Museum

The Bob Marley Museum in Kingston was electrified on Saturday night as reggae icons and rising stars gathered to honor the late Joseph "Jo...
Mavado son

Mavado threatens legal action after son’s murder conviction overturned

Dancehall artist Mavado has announced plans to pursue legal action against those he accuses of orchestrating a “cruel act of injustice” against his son,...
Protoje

Protoje drops new reggae anthem ‘BIG 45,’ kicks off international tour

Grammy-nominated reggae artist and producer Protoje has released his latest single, “BIG 45,” through In.Digg.Nation Collective and Ineffable Records. The track, which dropped today, is...
Carlene Davis

Carlene Davis releases 13th gospel album Songs of Zion

Reggae and gospel music icon Carlene Davis has released her 13th gospel album, Songs of Zion, through VPAL Music and Glory Music. The album, which...
Mavado and son, Dantay Brooks.

Mavado’s son Dantay Brooks freed as murder conviction overturned

Dantay Brooks, the son of prominent dancehall artist Mavado, was freed on Friday after Jamaica’s Court of Appeal overturned his 2021 conviction for the...
Capleton

Capleton to celebrate birthday at FyahFest in Queens, New York

On Saturday, April 12th, 2025, reggae veteran Capleton will mark his birthday at the Amazura Night Club in Queens, New York, with an exciting...
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash in ICE custody following Florida arrest

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his...
Shake it to the Max

Skillibeng and Shenseea join Moliy on remix of ‘Shake it to the Max (Fly)’

Dancehall stars Skillibeng and Shenseea have teamed up with Ghanaian-American singer Moliy for the official remix of her hit track "Shake it to the...
vybz kartel

Vybz Kartel adds second date at Barclays Center due to high demand

Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel has added a second date to his highly anticipated U.S. return after overwhelming demand for his first performance in over...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaican-American Michael Blake

Jamaican-American Michael Blake announces run for New York City Mayor

Skip to content