‘RAGS’ wins 2025 Dominica Bouyon Road March title

The infectious track “RAGS” has been crowned the 2025 Bouyon Road March champion, marking a historic win for Dominican artists Gael “Trilla G” Jno. Baptiste and Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred, along with St. Vincent’s Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle.

The track, which captured the energy of Mas Domnik, secured its victory through a popular vote, further solidifying Bouyon’s place at the heart of Dominica’s Carnival celebrations.

Penned by Trilla G, Shelly, and Christon “DJ Oberr” Jno Baptiste, “RAGS” was produced by A Plus Musik of Th3rd House Studios in St. Thomas, USVI, where Trilla’s vocals were first recorded. Drawing melodic inspiration from “Never Enough”, a song from The Greatest Showman, the song took shape across multiple studios. Skinny Fabulous recorded his segment at Black Shadow Studios in Miami, with additional vocals laid down at 47 Studios in Trinidad, and Shelly adding his part at Signal Band Studio in Dominica. Dernell “Dernz” Green handled mixing and mastering, while M’Kayla Eustache provided backing vocals.

Despite being released just ahead of peak Carnival season, “RAGS” quickly became an anthem, dominating fete playlists and electrifying the streets on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Bouyon’s growing impact in Mas Domnik

While Dominica traditionally awards Road March titles to the most-played Calypso on the road—this year won by Narrin “Trendsetter” Murphy with “Dee Pee Pee (DPP)”—the impact of Bouyon was undeniable. Recognizing this cultural shift, Dominican businessmen Emile Depooter and Robert Tonge launched the first-ever Bouyon Road March Award to celebrate the genre’s growing influence.

“We saw the need for such an award because of the incredible traction Bouyon music has gained, especially over the past year,” Depooter explained. “I’m in Antigua right now, and Bouyon is everywhere—in taxis, on the radio, in restaurants, and at events. The artists deserve recognition for their contributions.”

Depooter, who previously managed WCK and Triple K, emphasized the significance of the title beyond Dominica’s borders. “International promoters always ask about our Road March winner. There’s a certain prestige that comes with that title.”

The inaugural Bouyon Road March competition saw 56 entries, with over 300 votes cast between March 5 and 7. The top three results were:

“RAGS” – Trilla G, Shelly & Skinny Fabulous (108 votes) “Bye Bye Bye” – Signal Band (62 votes) “My Band” – Signal Band (29 votes)

Artists react to the victory

Taking to social media, Trilla G shared his excitement:

“This victory is not just mine—it belongs to Shelly, our Vincy brother Skinny Fabulous, and every reveler who jumped, waved, and screamed their hearts out when this song dropped! A-Plus and Dernz, this win is YOURS too—thank you for crafting this masterpiece!”

For Shelly, a former Junior Calypso Monarch and lead singer of Signal Band, the win was “historic.” His reputation as a prolific songwriter, both in Bouyon and Calypso, continues to cement his legacy in Dominica’s music scene.

Meanwhile, Skinny Fabulous, no stranger to Caribbean anthems, described the experience as an honor:

“Winning the Road March in Dominica has been humbling. Dominica and St. Vincent share that small-island energy—vibrant, resilient, and full of life. This victory is for all of us, and I can’t wait to bring more music and positive vibes to Dominica, St. Vincent, and beyond.”

With “RAGS” taking the 2025 Bouyon Road March crown, the track’s success reinforces Bouyon’s rising global presence. The genre, pioneered in Dominica, continues to expand its reach, with artists like Sukie Burn Brain, Mr. Ridge, Kenny G, Reo, and Signal Band pushing its evolution.