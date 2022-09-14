fbpx
Popular R&B Pop Artiste K-Victoria Drops New Single

R&B Pop Artiste K-Victoria
By Jovani Davis

K-Victoria is originally from the US Virgin Islands, now based in LA.

The R&B/Pop/Soul artiste caught the music industry’s attention this year when she released her hit single, “Visions – When I Think Of You.

The on-the-rise artiste followed up by dropping her latest single “DJ My Body” in Toronto, Canada during the Toronto International Film Festival.

K-Victoria debuted/premiered “DJ My Body” and showcased more at two stage performances.  The artiste performed at the packed Toronto International Film Festival Hollywood North Gala and the Young Filmmakers Ball.  The attendees at both shows got to hear the steamy, seductive house/pop blend of the new single and feel the passion that is K-Victoria.

“DJ My Body” is produced and re-mixed by Canadian music producer Colin J. Paul, aka Fin-S the CEO with Eddie Bullen on piano/keyboards and melody & lyrics by Kmisha-Victoria Counts.

K Victoria’s strength and confidence on stage is palpable. The connection to her music is almost tangible and was on full display during her Toronto shows.  Respected by her peers, K-Victoria has opened for acts that include, Wyclef John, Maxie Priest & Gyptian.  She’s had two #1 hit singles on the Top Ten Network Caribbean Countdown for 15 consecutive weeks and the privilege to perform at the famed Apollo Theater on two occasions.  K Victoria strives to be a strong role model for young women, “proving that if you reach you can achieve.”  

“DJ My Body” by K-Victoria is out now and available on all music platforms.

 

 

