One Caribbean Music Festival postponed: No Vybz Kartel for Trinidad Carnival

The highly anticipated One Caribbean Music Festival, initially slated for Carnival Friday in Trinidad, on February 28, 2025, has been officially postponed to May 2025.

JaCho Entertainment, the event organizers, cited concerns about the quality of the experience they could deliver as the primary reason for the change.

In a press release, the organizers stated, “Rather than compromising on quality, we made the difficult decision to move the festival to May 2025 so that we can deliver the vibrant, immersive festival atmosphere you expect and deserve.”

The announcement comes after the event faced intense backlash and controversy from its inception, primarily due to the inclusion of Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel as the headlining act. Some Trinidadians expressed strong opposition to the choice, arguing that having a dancehall performer lead a show on Carnival Friday was inappropriate and undermined the centrality of Soca music during the season.

The Carnival Friday show would have been Kartel’s first performance in the twin island republic since his incarceration in 2011. Freed of murder charges in July 2024 the artist has maintained a presence with a slew of new releases and appearances. He recently appeared alongside Fiance Sidem Ozturk at the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The debate reignited a long-standing feud between Jamaican and Trinidadian social media users, this time citing the cultural dominance and appropriateness of genres on key Carnival dates. Soca artist Kevon “Yankey Boy” Heath even declared a hunger strike in protest of Vybz Kartel’s headline performance.

Despite the controversy, the show was set to be a showcase of regional unity, with a diverse lineup featuring celebrated acts such as Voice, Yung Bredda, and other standout Caribbean artists alongside Vybz Kartel.

As JaCho Entertainment regroups, the question remains: will May 2025 bring a more unified celebration of Caribbean music, or will the cultural divide persist?

For now, festivalgoers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the revised lineup and ticketing details.