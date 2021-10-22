Olivia Rodrigo Debuts Music Video For Hit Song ‘Traitor’

It’s been less than 24 hours since Olivia Rodrigo debuted her new music video for her mega-hit song ‘Traitor’, and the visual has already clocked close to four million views on her YouTube channel.

The global radio banger comes courtesy of her album ‘Sour’, which debuted last spring at number one. The track is being hailed as the highlight of the album.

The song’s emotionally piercing feel is first portrayed visually with the songwriter jumping amongst clouds in a dream-induced world. Soon after, a more realistic-looking scene with the award-winning vocalist, painfully reminiscing heartbreaking details of a past love who “betrayed” her. She then drives off in a neon-lighted van back with friends.

The video’s overwhelming support from fans has so far received more than thirty thousand comments in favor of the depiction.

Olivia Rodrigo’s first single ‘Drivers License’, debuted in January 2021. The song’s magnetizing effect saw it topping several major charts worldwide in less than a week of its debut.

Since then, the eighteen-year-old California native has received phenomenal success and is described as “one of the greatest voices of her generation.”

Enjoy her video below: