Oliver Samuels to receive lifetime honor at 42nd IRAWMA Awards

Oliver Samuels
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Legendary actor and comedian Dr. Oliver Samuels, OD, will be honored with a 55-year Golden Lifetime Award and named the “Caribbean King of Comedy” at the 42nd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The prestigious event takes place on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in South Florida.

Known as Jamaica’s most beloved comedian, Oliver Samuels has entertained audiences for over five decades with his sharp wit and brilliant storytelling. He rose to prominence in the 1970s with the hit Jamaican television series Oliver at Large, becoming a household name across the Caribbean and beyond. His comedic genius and cultural commentary have solidified his status as a pioneer in Caribbean theatre and entertainment. His impact on regional comedy has been compared to legends like Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy in the U.S.

Samuels will co-host the ceremony alongside actress, author, and poet Judith Fallon-Reid, a Spoken Word nominee from Panama. The night will celebrate excellence in reggae and world music, recognizing 160 nominees across 40 categories. Fans can vote for their favorite artists at www.irawma.com until Monday, March 10.

IRAWMA, often called the biggest night in reggae and world music, will feature a red carpet reception beginning at 6:00 PM EST, followed by a VIP reception at 7:30 PM and the official awards showcase at 7:30 PM. A select group of ten industry veterans will also receive Special Lifetime and Honorary Awards.

Tickets are available at www.irawma.com, with limited V-VIP, VIP, and general admission options. For fans unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed live via Pay-Per-View for $9.99 at https://maestro.tv/vclconcertslive/irawma-awards.

Dr. Ephraim Martin celebrates 50 years in entertainment

Dr. Ephraim Martin, founder and president of IRAWMA, highlighted the event’s long-standing impact:

“This is the 42nd year that IRAWMA and the Chicago Music Awards have honored music legends. Over the years, we have nominated more than 18,000 artists and awarded more than 3,500 winners globally. We remain committed to maintaining IRAWMA’s integrity by recognizing deserving individuals without compromise.”

Dr. Martin also emphasized the need for industry support: “For the advancement of reggae and world music, as well as our health advocacy and social justice initiatives, we encourage businesses and individuals to become partners or sponsors. Contributions will help enhance the production level and strengthen reggae’s global influence.”

Attendees can book special hotel packages through www.irawma.com, with discounted rates available at Sheraton Suites Hotel Plantation (4.5 stars) for $169 per night and Courtyard by Marriott (3.5 stars) for $119 per night.

