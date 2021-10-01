New Artist Skeng Dethrones Alkaline for #1 Spot On YouTube Jamaica

His musical breakthrough happened just this year, yet, dancehall deejay Skeng, has already proved his skills as a serious artiste who is here to stay.

His new music video, ‘Live large’, has managed to climb all the way to the top spot, a mere three days after its premiere. What makes this feat even more notable, is the fact that he has dethroned the ‘Vendetta Boss’ Alkaline, who sat comfortably in the spot for weeks.

The video’s typical demonstration of success, sees Skeng living large at the top of a contemporary styled condominium, with several women tending to his simple requirements.

With just under 800,000 views, the slow-paced beat hears the songwriter deejaying; “dem better hear weh mi have fi say and jus guh operate.”

The track’s production comes courtesy of Guh Off Entertainment and Kushmatic Sounds Production.