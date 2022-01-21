Netflix To Premiere ‘A Kanye Trilogy,’ Fans React in Excitement

The world’s leading streaming entertainment service Netflix has teased a new trilogy that promises to reveal the journey of what has become one of the greatest creatives in the music game, Kanye West, who now officially goes by the moniker “Ye.”

Jeen-Yuh’s: A Kanye Trilogy, dubbed a “once in a lifetime three-week global event,” beginning February 16, on Netflix.

On January 10, the streaming service’s YouTube channel uploaded the teaser for the trilogy to its 22.7 million subscribers, of which 815,000 have already seen.

- Advertisement -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Ye’s ultimate fans are already at the edge of their seats for the big ‘Ye’ event. One fan wrote:

“Ever since DONDA, I’ve been listening to Ye non-stop. Went through all the albums again. Been listening to some records every day for months, so I’m feeling super lucky to get this gift next month! Can’t wait.”

‘Better Chapter’ expressed delight with, “Kanye is a creative genius. Arguably the most influential artist of our generation. A pioneer of new sounds.”

Another shared his detail connecting with Ye through similar experiences as the rapper:

“True story, I became a fan of Kanye when ‘Through the Wire’ came out. I too had my mouth wired shut from a broken jaw. I got rocked by someone at Myrtle Beach; they hit me with a pair of brass knuckles. Through the Wire was my anthem. “I drink a Boost for breakfast, Ensure for dizzert, somebody ordered pancakes I just sip the sizzerp.” They gave me a big ol’ bottle of liquid Codeine, like a quart of that stuff. I was feeling no pain at home playing PlayStation.”

As the time draws closer to the event, more of Ye’s fans continue to express their approval and anticipation. One West fan said he needs to give it his full attention by taking leave from work.

“As a Kanye stan (even in his darkest days) this brings me immense joy. I will be ready on Feb 16 – might even take work off, lol, give it my full attention.”

Kanye has been making headlines for more than two years, but not necessarily with his music. His personal life landed in a media firestorm when his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from the sneaker designer and producer.

Just before that, she revealed in a post on Instagram that the artiste suffers from bipolar disorder; to explain damaging tweets he wrote on Twitter about his family.

Some of Ye’s fans cried foul, saying that it was Kardashian’s family who damaged the artiste and manipulated him, “just as all her sisters have done with other Black men,” according to his fans and rap colleagues.

Kanye officially changed his name to ‘Ye’ late last year, abbreviating his legal name interchangeably throughout his career.

He is nominated for Album of The Year for his critically received album DONDA at the 64th annual GRAMMY awards presentation on April 3 in Las Vegas.