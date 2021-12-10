Naomi Cowan Says She Is “Not A fan Of Christmas”

Her mother, Carlene Davis has one of the most celebrated Jamaican Christmas songs of all time, yet Naomi Cowan, who recently joined in for a remake of the classic hit song, “Santa Claus Do You Ever Come To The Ghetto”, is not a big fan of Christmas.

In speaking with the Jamaica Observer recently about her added vocals to the song, Cowan said, “I think that the message behind this song still stands strong today, the marketing and messaging surrounding the Christmas holidays do not apply to the majority of us. The gift-giving, the overspending, etc, etc is only accessible to a small group of people. The capitalistic messaging does not benefit the people of Jamaica who are constantly fighting a declining dollar and crime. So, truthfully, I am not the biggest fan of the Christmas season.”

Forty years ago, before Naomi was born, her father Tommy Cowan drove through the inner cities of Jamaica and gained inspiration to write a heart-felt song, genuinely expressing his concern about the celebrations of the season within the garrison communities as little festivity occurred there at the time.

Naomi has made several posts to her Instagram page, promoting the remake of the song with her mother. In one of the posts the singer captioned a picture of herself while on a promotional run overseas; “Home for the holidays with new music 🎅🏽 We approach Christmas different in my family 💫 Artwork dropping tomorrow.”

Her latest project is titled “Star Girl” and is a production by the popular MC Walshy Fire who is better known as part of the dancehall reggae-influenced group Major Lazer alongside fellow DJs Diplo and Ape Drums.