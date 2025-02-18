Entertainment

Munga Honorable’s Murder Trial Delayed Due to Non-Disclosure of Phone Evidence

By Jovani Davis

The murder trial of dancehall artiste Munga Honorable was postponed today after the prosecution revealed that a key piece of phone evidence had not been shared with the defense. As a result, the case has been rescheduled for a trial readiness hearing on April 30.

Munga Honorable, whose real name is Damian Rhoden, and his co-defendant, Sherdian Gordon, are facing charges in connection with the May 2017 murder of Cleveland Smith. Rhoden’s attorney, Christopher Townsend, explained that the prosecution requested the adjournment after realizing that a phone data report had not been disclosed to the defense.

While Townsend expressed concern over the delay, he acknowledged that the prosecution has a duty to provide all evidence, and that this situation could potentially benefit the defense.

The trial, which was set to begin today in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston, has now been removed from the trial list. The case was initially scheduled for May 29, 2023.

Smith, who was allegedly confronted by a group of men at a dance in Ackee Walk, St Andrew, was shot and killed after an altercation. Prior to the incident, Smith had injured Munga Honorable in a machete attack. Smith was also the nephew of entertainer Mr. Vegas.

Munga Honorable and his co-defendant have denied any involvement in the murder. Rhoden is represented by attorneys Christopher Townsend and Kaysian Kennedy Sherman, while his co-accused is represented by King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie.

Since the release of his hit single Bad From Wi Born in 2006, Munga Honorable has cemented his place as one of the hottest artistes in the dancehall scene. His tracks like Flippin Rhymes, I Came To Take My Place, Not At All, and Earthquake continue to dominate parties and radio stations, earning him a loyal following and consistent airplay. His high-energy performances and catchy tunes have made him a staple at stage shows across the island. Top of Form

 

 

