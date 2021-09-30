Miss Jamaica Finals Rescheduled to October 9

The Miss Jamaica World (MJW) beauty pageant’s grand coronation, which was slated for last weekend, has been postponed till October 9, according to Dahlia Harris, co-franchise holder.

The Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) was stated as the cause.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer Dahlia stated that “As the measures change, people also have to shift and change their plans. Initially, the show was scheduled for Sunday, September 26, and then we tried to shift it to Saturday — the 25th ­— but the time frame was short to put the necessary things in place in terms of permit and approvals. We would never want to do the Miss Jamaica World competition and be in breach of any of the Government’s regulations. So, we thought it best to postpone until a later date.”

Currently, the number of public gatherings is limited to ten, and Sundays are designated as no-movement days.

The pageant coronation, which was originally scheduled for the Little Theatre in St Andrew, will now be conducted at the Courtleigh Auditorium without a live audience, according to Harris.

“Instead, we will transmit on RE-TV, which will be delayed on Television Jamaica” ( TVJ). All of that information will be made available to the public as soon as possible so that everyone may watch and participate,” she added.

Jamaica’s representative to the 2019 Miss World pageant, Toni-Ann Singh, was crowned Miss World in December 2019. She is still the reigning titleholder of both Miss Jamaica World and Miss World.

Despite the lack of a live audience, Harris said the brand expects the current Miss World to attend the coronation.

“Despite the changes, the epidemic, and all that has happened, we are still grateful for Toni-Ann Singh’s presence…

How much of a stir Toni-Ann made when she won Miss World. Can you picture yourself being crowned Miss World? It’s going to be fantastic knowing she’ll be here as we kick off our Miss World 70 celebration,” Harris said.

This year’s finalists are: Khalia Hall, Miss General Foods Supermarket, Shinell Mills, Miss TM Ross Beauty, Mazika McDermott, Miss Knutsford Express, and others. Jahvel Byfield – Miss Len’s Catering, Melessa Vassal – Miss RETV, Shaedance Facey – Miss Interlinc Communications, Pickqueena Burrell – Miss PA Benjamins, Chantelle Bieisay – Miss Jamaica Pegasus, Kerrion Erskine – Miss The Mushroom, Justine Graham – Miss Jamaica Observer, Brithney Clarke – Miss Nationwide News Network and Dominique Shorter – Miss Fontana Pharmacy.