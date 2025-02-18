Miami Broward Carnival mourns death of Caribbean musician Joey Ng Wai

The Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee is mourning the loss of Joey Ng Wai, a renowned musician and beloved figure in the Caribbean music industry. Ng Wai has died after battling pneumonia, according to the Trinidad Guardian.

Ng Wai had been hospitalized on December 29, 2024, in the Intensive Care Unit of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital. His family and well-wishers had been offering prayers and support throughout his illness before he succumbed yesterday evening.

His sister, Sharon Ng Wai-Pantin, revealed in early January that Ng Wai initially came down with the flu and attempted to treat it at his Maraval home, where he lived alone. However, his condition worsened. She noted that he also suffered from sleep apnea, which caused repeated interruptions in his breathing during sleep.

Doctors reported that Ng Wai’s carbon monoxide levels were significantly above healthy levels, which affected his lungs. His family had asked the country to pray for his healing as he remained sedated during his hospitalization.

A gifted guitarist, musical director, and the visionary behind Imij and Company—originally known as Second Imij—Ng Wai played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of Caribbean music. Since 1992, Second Imij has been a fixture at Miami Carnival, bringing high-energy performances that became a defining element of the festival. His musical career also saw him play for other bands, including Zoo and Frantic.

- Advertisement -

“Joey’s passing is a tremendous loss to the Miami Carnival family and the wider Caribbean diaspora. His music uplifted and united us, and his contributions to our culture are immeasurable. We will forever cherish his legacy and the joy he brought to so many. Rest in peace, dear friend,” said Joan Hinkson Justin, chair of the Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee.

Among those mourning his passing was Roger Salloum, founder and CEO of Rosal Music, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Ng Wai’s Facebook page. “It is with great sadness to hear that we’ve lost a friend and fellow musician Joey Ng Wai. The music fraternity has lost a gem. He fought a great battle, but God decided what was best under these very difficult circumstances. Joey was not only a gifted musician, but a wonderful soul whose laughter, personality and spirit uplifted us all. His legacy will live in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace our dear friend.”

Ng Wai’s influence extended far beyond the stage, inspiring generations of musicians and carnival lovers. His spirit will live on through the music and memories he created, leaving an enduring legacy in the Caribbean community.