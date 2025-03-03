Entertainment

Machel Montano crowned Chutney Soca Monarch 2025

Machel Montano
By Jovani Davis

As the vibrant Trinidad Carnival reaches its peak, Soca legend Machel Montano has added a new crown to his collection, winning the Chutney Soca Monarch title for the first time.

Montano captivated both judges and audiences with his high-energy performance of “Pepper Vine” at Skinner Park, San Fernando, over the weekend, sharing the stage with Drupatie Ramgoonai and Lady Lava.

Montano’s victory comes on the same day as thousands of revelers took to the streets for J’ouvert, the iconic early-morning celebration that signals the start of the grand Carnival finale in Trinidad and Tobago. With the theme of “Carnival Monday Wear,” participants embraced creativity and freedom, showcasing inventive outfits as they danced through the streets. The vibrant festivities will continue into tomorrow, Carnival Tuesday, with the highly anticipated Parade of Bands, where masqueraders will don elaborate costumes adorned with feathers, beads, sequins, and a kaleidoscope of colors.

Montano’s latest victory adds to his record haul of titles, which includes six International Soca Monarch crowns and ten Road March titles, reinforcing his reign as one of the most dominant figures in the Carnival landscape.

In a post-performance interview, Montano revealed that his decision to enter the Chutney Soca Monarch was inspired by a meme predicting his victory. “The moment the meme came out, it cemented into my head that maybe I should try the competition once I get a good song,” he said. “DJ Private Ryan sent me the rhythm, and M1 wrote the rest. I feel so happy and satisfied. Drupatie, Lady Lava, Shiv Shakti Dance Company—everybody who worked with us—thank you so much. It’s a feeling beyond the moon,” he added with a smile.

When asked if he would compete again next year, Montano hinted at a possible break to focus on a long-anticipated project. “I had planned to make the album that I’ve been trying to make for years, a Grammy album, so I’m hoping to take some time to do that. But this was fun. If I have the right song, I’ll be back,” he shared.

Machel Montano also extended his congratulations to fellow competitors, including Neval Chatelal, a former winner who secured second place, and nine-time champion Rikki Jai, who finished third.

The Chutney Soca Monarch competition has been a staple of Trinidad Carnival since 1996, celebrating the fusion of traditional East Indian music with Soca rhythms. Montano’s participation and triumph this year have only amplified the excitement of the Carnival season, drawing even more attention to one of the most anticipated cultural events in the Caribbean.

