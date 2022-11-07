Legendary DJs set for tribute to the ‘90s at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

This year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will bring back the ‘90s in a big way, through an official musical tribute featuring three popular Jamaican DJs: Richie D, Supa Twitch and House Arrest.

This tribute to the ‘90s will be a truly exciting celebration of the heyday of sound system culture. After all, food and music go hand-in-hand.

Richie D, who is known as the “the girls’ cherry tree,” has been spinning records for over 33 years. Also a talented producer, Richie D was considered by many to be among the best of the 90s. “He played at the club that everyone used to sneak out to when they were teenagers,” laughs Roy Martin, the coordinator of the ‘90s tribute.

Supa Twitch specializes in dancehall and seamlessly mixes it with club sounds. The veteran selector has been going strong for over 34 years and can still juggle with the best of them. Twitch is known for more than selecting; his prowess in energizing a crowd from the mic is also often imitated.

Last, but not least, is House Arrest. The ‘Soca King’ is Florida’s premier selector in the realms of soca and calypso, but he’s also known for holding his own across many more genres, as well. A House Arrest party is guaranteed to be a full house, Martin says.

Due to the pandemic, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has been on hiatus for two years. As the event marks its 20th edition, the entire festival promises to be an all-around celebration.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk will be held on November 13 at the Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida.



