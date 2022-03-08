Koffee Pulls Up Once Again with New Collab for Gran Turismo 7 Soundtrack

Just a month after the release of Pull Up, Jamaican reggae star Koffee has released a surprising collaboration which, yet again, speaks to her lifestyle with expensive cars.

The track, called Vroom, is a collaborative effort with English actor and musician Idris Elba, American rapper Lil Tjay, Nigerian-American singer Davido, and Nigerian singer Moelogo.

Produced by FaNaTix, Vroom is part of the collection of music inspired by the Playstation exclusive driving video game Gran Turismo 7. The video game is the seventh mainline installment from the series, coming nine years after the last release.

It promises to be a fantastic year for Sony loyalists and PlayStation 5. Fans will be able to start speeding around tracks in gorgeous vehicles next week listening to the awesome soundtrack while racing to victory.

The song’s high intensity and high adrenaline soundtrack is accompanied by a four- minute music video featuring each of the collaborators who love expensive cars.

Clad in a multi-colored matching fit, Koffee takes the third verse and references her recent single Pull Up a few times in her verse.

Fans appeared to be pleased with the song and the visuals as they showed their love and support in comments on YouTube.

“You know it’s gonna be a banger when Idris and Koffee are on the track,” a user stated. Another user added “I like seeing Idris Elba and Koffee in this music video. Fire!!! I can’t wait to play the game.”

The 21-year-old recently performed her new single on the Late Night Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Koffee is set to release her 10-track debut album, Gifted, on March 25 via Sony Music UK and RCA Records.

Koffee can do no wrong and fans are eager for the release of her long-awaited album which includes her infectious 2020 hit Lockdown. It is also slated to include the recently released single Where I’m From as well as her newest track Pull Up.

The Grammy winning phenomenon will also be doing a North American tour, also titled Gifted. Set to kick off April 11 and run until May 27, it will see her making stops in various US states as well appearing in Toronto, Canada.

Koffee won the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album in 2020 for her six-track EP, Rapture.

The win made her the first solo woman to cop the coveted golden gramophone for the reggae category.