Koffee Releases New Song ‘Pull Up’

Grammy-nominated Jamaican Reggae star Koffee has delivered another sensational new single, ‘Pull Up.’

The single produced by Jae5 is a jazz-infused modern-day reggae track that centers on good vibes and social gatherings.

The track will be on Koffee’s newly announced debut album, ‘Gifted,’ slated for release on March 25, 2022.

KC Locke shot and directed a colorful, befitting music video to accompany the new record.

The 22-year-old artist shows just how to live life on the edge, which shows her getting in car stunts in and around Manchester, United Kingdom.

The song, released three days ago, has received more than one million views on YouTube. Her fans have been raving about the new tune, describing it as “another hit by the artiste.”

One user stated, “Koffee is a born superstar… she has the image, the swag, the flow, and style. She inna her owna lane.”

Born Mikayla Simpson, Koffee is one of Jamaica’s most loved female singers with a unique, versatile pattern in making music.

Koffee on top from the start

Since inception, she has topped the music game, to which her fans can testify.

In 2017, she released her debut single “Burning,” and Columbia Records signed her in 2019.

Her 2019 EP ‘Rapture’ won the Grammy Award for the Best Reggae Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards over the likes of Julian Marley’s ‘As I Am’; ‘The Final Battle’: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics, ‘Mass Manipulation’ by Steel Pulse and ‘More Work To Be Done’ by Third World.

Koffee is the youngest and only woman to win an award in the Best Reggae Album category.

Despite not releasing much new music in the past year, Koffee is still very popular. The reggae/dancehall lyricist copped a recent feature on the soundtrack for Netflix’s original “Harder They Fall.”

Hungry fans are eager to get her upcoming album and look forward to consuming more of Koffee’s music soon.

Meanwhile, Koffee has been making headlines after posting a photo of her chiseled abs on Instagram. Clearly, she has spent as much time in the gym as in the studio.