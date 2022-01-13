Koffee set to perform at Coachella 2022

Coachella is back, and the lineup is hot like Koffee! The American Music Art and Music festival confirmed that Grammy-award-winning artist Koffee is set to bring Caribbean flair to its stage in April this year.

The highly-anticipated festival announced the news on Wednesday after posting the official lineup on its official Instagram page. Other top-charting artists scheduled to perform at the spring staging include Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Doja Kat, and Ye.

Koffee, who hails from Jamaica, joins the growing list of Caribbean nationals who have performed at the annual festival. These include dancehall artist Sean Paul, Calypso Rose, and reggae singer, Chronixx.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen co-founded the festival in 1999. Today, Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents, manages its staging.

However, this year marks its return after a two-year hiatus, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, Koffee and other artists who made the lineup missed their chance to perform as the festival organizers had to cancel the show due to health risks associated with COVID-19.

