Kelis Is Back In Tasty New Music Video ‘Midnight Snacks’

R&B pop sweetheart Kelis is back with a very attractive new music video titled, ‘Midnight Snacks’. The futuristic music video premiered on October 7, by way of the singer’s Vevo channel.

In the opening scene, Kelis asks Google to “turn on the lights”, as she opens up a pink, vintage refrigerator for some tasty late-night treats.

A sultry, slow-paced beat then leads into the next scene. The songwriter is then seated comfortably in a contemporary styled setting, flanked by two beautiful women, who sing along with a seductive stare, snapping to the melody and chanting, “midnight snacks, midnight snacks, midnight snacks, midnight snacks.”

With almost 400,000 views on the streaming platform; Kelis’ fans are very pleased with her new music. Thousands of comments ring to the tune of, “I hope there’s an album and a tour. Live, she’s a beast. Love her.”

Another fan stated, “And there was me thinking Kelis had completely turned her back on music in favor of her culinary passions. If there’s one thing you can count on with Miss Kelis, it’s that she’s ALWAYS several steps ahead of the game. Always and forever a fan of boundless creativity.”

Throughout the video, flashes of sweet treats from honey dripped waffles, skittles, donuts, milkshake, and chocolate-layered strawberries, tempt the viewer’s palette.

Kelis’ ability to lyrically charm her listeners is on full display throughout the entire song. Her cheeky references, slight sexual connotations, and edgy appeal resurrect the Kelis who fans fell in love with in the late nineties and early-mid two thousand.

Some of her major hits include; Milkshake, Bossy, Caught Out There, and her feature on Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s U.S. top 40 single, Got Your Money.

The former Virgin Records recording artist is known for her daring looks, raspy vocals, catchy songwriting wit, unapologetic and eccentric personality.

Acts such as Rihanna, Chloe, and Doja Cat have all been inspired by her pioneering ability to dabble in several musical genres and styles.

Put your headphones on while you listen and watch ‘Midnight Snacks’ below, for a simulated 360 Reality Audio experience.