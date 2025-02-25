Entertainment

Keith Lyn, former lead singer of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, has died

Keith Lyn
By Jovani Davis

Jamaican singer Keith Lyn, best known for his time as the lead vocalist of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and the hit song Empty Chair, has died. His family had recently requested prayers for him as he battled prostate cancer while hospitalized in Florida, according to news reports from Belize.

Lyn’s impact on Caribbean music spanned decades, with his smooth vocals gracing hits such as Portrait of My Love, which he dedicated to Carole Joan Crawford, the first Miss World from Jamaica in 1963, My Sweet Lord, Ska Ska, and Julie on My Mind. Beyond his tenure with the Dragonaires, he also made his mark in film, appearing in the first James Bond movie, Dr. No, where he performed Jamaica Jump Up.

Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, formed in 1950, became one of the most influential Caribbean bands, known for popularizing ska, soca, and calypso music. The band played a crucial role in bringing Jamaican music to international audiences, performing alongside legends like The Wailers and Jimmy Cliff. Their energetic performances and versatile sound made them a staple in the Caribbean music scene, and they were the house band for Jamaica’s independence celebrations in 1962.

After leaving the band, Lyn migrated to the United States in 1978, residing in Florida for years before returning to Jamaica in 2005. Despite his move, he maintained close ties to Belize, considering it his second home. In his later years, he remained active in the Jamaican music scene, serving as a cantor at Stella Maris Church and mentoring students at Holy Trinity High School.

His contributions to the entertainment industry were officially recognized in 2020 when he was honored with a National Award for his outstanding role in the development of Entertainment and Media in Jamaica.

- Advertisement -

Keith Lyn’s legacy lives on through his music and the countless lives he touched. He will be remembered as a gifted performer who helped shape the sound of Caribbean music.

More Stories

Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash arrested in Florida on gun-related charges

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, has been arrested in Florida on gun-related charges. According to information posted on the Miami-Dade...
shaggy and sting

Shaggy and Sting celebrate sound system culture on new single ‘Til A Mawnin’

Fresh off their Grammy-winning collaboration, Sting and Shaggy have reunited for a new single, “Til A Mawnin”, a vibrant homage to reggae’s Sound System...
Brian McKnight Added to Tobago Festival Lineup

Brian McKnight added to Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival lineup

R&B singer Brian McKnight, who faced backlash and concert cancellations last year over his estrangement from his three eldest children, has been announced as...
Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

The Government of Jamaica is set to launch Phase II of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP), offering health coverage to members...
Duane Stephenson

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson drops fourth studio album ‘Weekend Dude’

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson has returned to the music scene with the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Weekend Dude. The 14-track...
King Swagah

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah drops inspirational track ‘Ghetto Stars’

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah has released an uplifting new track titled "Ghetto Stars," aiming to inspire and motivate listeners worldwide. Produced by J Sharp,...
Ken Parker

Jamaican Reggae-Gospel singer Ken Parker has died

Jamaican singer Ken Parker, known for his soulful voice and contributions to reggae and gospel music, died on Saturday, February 22, in Florida. He...
Voletta Wallace

Jamaican-born Voletta Wallace, mother of Notorious B.I.G., dies at 72

Jamaican-American Voletta Wallace, the mother of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., has died at the age of 72. The Monroe County Coroner confirmed to...
Jalessa Lazarus

Rising Soca star Jalessa Lazarus gears up for Junior Soca Monarch semi-finals

Trinidad and Tobago’s rising Soca sensation, 14-year-old Jalessa Lazarus, is set to take the stage at the upcoming Junior Soca Monarch semi-finals. Performing her track...
Craigy T

Craigy T drops vibrant new music video for ‘No Echo’

Dancehall artiste Craigy T has unveiled the official music video for his track No Echo, delivering a high-energy visual experience that complements the song’s...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash arrested in Florida on gun-related charges

Skip to content