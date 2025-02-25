Keith Lyn, former lead singer of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, has died

Jamaican singer Keith Lyn, best known for his time as the lead vocalist of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and the hit song Empty Chair, has died. His family had recently requested prayers for him as he battled prostate cancer while hospitalized in Florida, according to news reports from Belize.

Lyn’s impact on Caribbean music spanned decades, with his smooth vocals gracing hits such as Portrait of My Love, which he dedicated to Carole Joan Crawford, the first Miss World from Jamaica in 1963, My Sweet Lord, Ska Ska, and Julie on My Mind. Beyond his tenure with the Dragonaires, he also made his mark in film, appearing in the first James Bond movie, Dr. No, where he performed Jamaica Jump Up.

Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, formed in 1950, became one of the most influential Caribbean bands, known for popularizing ska, soca, and calypso music. The band played a crucial role in bringing Jamaican music to international audiences, performing alongside legends like The Wailers and Jimmy Cliff. Their energetic performances and versatile sound made them a staple in the Caribbean music scene, and they were the house band for Jamaica’s independence celebrations in 1962.

After leaving the band, Lyn migrated to the United States in 1978, residing in Florida for years before returning to Jamaica in 2005. Despite his move, he maintained close ties to Belize, considering it his second home. In his later years, he remained active in the Jamaican music scene, serving as a cantor at Stella Maris Church and mentoring students at Holy Trinity High School.

His contributions to the entertainment industry were officially recognized in 2020 when he was honored with a National Award for his outstanding role in the development of Entertainment and Media in Jamaica.

Keith Lyn’s legacy lives on through his music and the countless lives he touched. He will be remembered as a gifted performer who helped shape the sound of Caribbean music.