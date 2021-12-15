Junior Reid To Feature On New Fetty Wap Remix

International reggae star Junior Reid is expected to be on a brand new feature with New Jersey rapper, Fetty Wap, this December 17.

The reggae star teased the collaboration via his Instagram page this week uploading an audio snippet of the anticipated track titled “Milan”, which is the remix of an original track by the East Coast rapper from his latest album the Butterfly Effect.

The track is produced by New Jersey native Great John, who is also the producer of the original recording.

- Advertisement -

In the quick audio snippet, Junior Reid’s chart-topping vocals can be heard singing, “what would my life be without you, nothing can come in between us two. Girl I’ve got no time to waste, I wanna make love with you in outer space.”

The brief audio upload with the reggae star, who is known for his hit-making features with several hip hop megastars, already adds dimension to the existing song, giving it that club favorite, repeat-worthy effect.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, rose to fame in 2015 when his hit song “Trap Queen” reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May of the same year. Since then, his personal life has been the subject of ridicule and drama.

His recent release from jail in November this year, after he was charged for his involvement in a cross-country drug trafficking ring based in Long Island, California, was celebrated with a new music video for his song “First Day Out”. The rapper pleaded not guilty and got out on a $500,000 bond.

Junior Reid has enjoyed four decades of reggae and dancehall music recordings. At the age of eighteen, he was asked to join Black Uhuru as lead singer. The group completed their transformation to international status while he was a member, and was nominated twice for a Grammy Award in the Reggae category. After many changes in the music business, and an agreed separation among the members of Black Uhuru, Junior returned to the solo arena and started his own production company, J.R. Productions. His profitable career has produced the hits One Blood, This Is Why I’m Hot, It’s Okay and several other noteworthy tracks.

He recently drove fans to excitement in a live musical showcase in Santa Cruz, California called Junior Reid and The One Blood Band with reggae/hip hop band Dub Souljah from the Central Coast.

The #1 Billboard charting reggae crooner is expected to perform at Reggae Love Fest on Friday, February 11, 2022, with Chakka Demus and Pliers, Barrington Levy, Supa Cat, and Dawn Penn at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.