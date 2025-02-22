Jamaican Reggae-Gospel singer Ken Parker has died

Jamaican singer Ken Parker, known for his soulful voice and contributions to reggae and gospel music, died on Saturday, February 22, in Florida. He was 76 years old. Parker had been hospitalized and placed on life support before his passing, according to his family.

Born Kenneth L. Farquharson on February 23, 1948, in Savannah-La-Mar, Westmoreland, Parker was christened at the local church where his father served as a preacher. From an early age, he demonstrated his vocal prowess, drawing inspiration from gospel and R&B sounds played on local radio stations.

In the mid-1960s, Parker formed the Blues Blenders, with whom he recorded “Honeymoon By The Sea,” a record released by Mr. Anderson, who owned an electrical store in downtown Kingston. Around this time, legendary producer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, who was serving as an audition supervisor at Studio One, recognized Parker’s talent. A twist of fate led him to audition alone for legendary producer Coxsone Dodd, launching his successful solo career.

Parker quickly gained popularity with hits such as “Choking Kind,” “Run Come,” and “My Whole World is Falling Down.” He later collaborated with Duke Reid, recording classics like “Jimmy Brown,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” and “Kiss an Angel Good Morning.” Throughout the late 1960s and early 1970s, he worked with renowned producers including Bunny Lee, Rupie Edwards, Byron Lee, Lloyd Charmers, and Joe Gibbs, delivering an impressive catalog of reggae music.

Disenchanted with the recording industry by 1972, Parker stepped away from the spotlight, moving first to New York and later to England in 1973. He continued to perform occasionally but did not return to recording until the early 1980s, when he established his own record label and production company, releasing gospel records.

In later years, Parker relocated to Florida, where he continued to share his music and faith. His performance at the International Ska and Reggae Festival in London in April 2014 was a testament to his enduring legacy and influence.

Ken Parker’s rich vocals and heartfelt performances left an indelible mark on Jamaican music, bridging the worlds of reggae and gospel. He is remembered as a pioneer who brought soulfulness and spirituality to his craft. His contributions to music will continue to inspire generations to come.