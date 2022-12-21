Jamaican media personality “Miss Kitty” announces departure from Nationwide 90FM

Jamaican media personality and attorney-at-law Khadine Hylton, also known as “Miss Kitty” and “Fluffy Diva”, has announced in a press release that she will be leaving Nationwide 90 FM effective December 31.

Hylton, who will host her last live show on the station on Friday, December 23 said it was time to leave, but expressed gratitude for the chance to be a part of the media organization.

Since 2013, Miss Kitty has hosted her popular radio talk show “Miss Kitty Live,” which is aired on weekdays from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

- Advertisement -

Hylton continued expressing her gratitude to her Nationwide family, in particular the management, employees, and members of her production team, as well as for her contribution to the station’s growth.

Cliff Hughes, the station’s CEO, was singled out by Miss Kitty as someone who has helped her advance both emotionally and professionally, adding that he gave her the opportunity to gain experiences while enhancing her emotional intelligence.

The media personality did not disclose her future course of action but expressed that she is enthusiastic about the future and plans to “pursue transformational ideas.”

Hylton also expressed gratitude to her fans who she said: “have helped to make the Miss Kitty brand a household name.”

She added: “Yuh know from yuh seh Miss Kitty, Miss Kitty seh you right through like night dew! I wish for all my fans a wonderful, safe Christmas season and a magnificent 2023 in every possible way.”

Miss Kitty is also a motivational speaker and author. She has also served as a recurring judge on the local talent search television series, “Magnum – Kings and Queens of Dancehall.”

Hylton graduated from the University of the West Indies, Mona in 2018 as valedictorian with a first-class honors law degree.